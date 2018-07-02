LeBron James is going to the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is going to the Lakers, agreeing to a 4-year, 154 million dollar deal.

With no Paul George, this a major win for Boston. Even IF they trade for Kawhi Leonard, they will gut a significant portion of their team to get him, which means the Lakers aren’t guaranteed to move past Houston or Golden State in the West.

That means three teams will beat the holy shit out of each other out West while a healthy Boston squad has a much clearer path to the Finals in the East.

Yes, I am aware that Philly exists, and if Ben Simmons eschews his cowardice and becomes any kind of 3-point shooter, that will change the dynamic of the conference… as will the sudden discovery of some kind of jump shot by Markelle Fultz. Also, we have to give recognition to the Toronto Raptors, who now will no longer soil themselves at the sight of mighty LeBron… which I guess means they will somehow excel under other kinds of pressure in the playoffs?

I don’t now. Let’s be nice for now.

Boston benefits greatly from the current free agent developments. There’s no fear of a mega-team of LeBron, Kawhi, Joel Embiid, and Ben Simmons forming to stand in their way in the East, so they have to feel good about where they are. Meanwhile, the Warriors, Rockets, and Lakers will pound each other into oblivion in the West.

Things can change… but.. for now this is a best-case scenario for Boston. I’m personally enjoying this moment. There is a possibility the Celtics could be LeBron James AND the Lakers at the same time to win a championship. The Finals might as well be sponsored by PornHub if that’s the case.