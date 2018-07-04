With the Warriors beefing up their already stacked team, It’s time for Danny Ainge and company to revisit an old friend.

As Adrian Wojnarowski reported, Jimmy Butler and all star point guard Kyrie Irving would like to team up at some point. With the east looking like a one team race, it’s up to the Boston Celtics to bring banner 18 home. The question is, what would a trade package look like?

The most obvious piece to first go is Jaylen Brown. He is a very physical guy who runs the floor, and plays somewhat solid defense. Here’s where it could get tricky. The other players that come to mind would be role players such as: Guerschon Yabusele or Terry Rozier. The Timberwolves get a win win player regardless. ” Scary Terry” can shoot the midrange and pop the three very consistently. While Yabusele can be a great defensive player while he has a keen eye in the perimeter and playing in the post. He needs development for sure.

What’s a good trade package without draft picks? If the Celtics could maneuver this, there might be a first round swap of some nature. After all this… is Jimmy Butler worth it? yes!

He has a natural sense for winning. Thus his problems with work ethic in Minnesota. He wants to improve as a team, not as an individual. Which could explain why he’s demanded trades for years now. In addition, Brad Stevens can turn any player better then before they came on the team.

With no chances of acquiring Anthony Davis, Clint Capela, or Kawhi Leonard due to various reasons. ( rose rule, cap, luxury tax, etc.) Jimmy Butler has to be the move that can push the Boston Celtics on top for the first time since 2008. While resigning Marcus Smart remains to be the top priority, Jimmy Butler to Boston needs to happen to beat the evil ones.

