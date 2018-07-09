Jabari Bird won't chase overseas money

Jabari Bird will not be one of those players. I spoke to Bird in Las Vegas, and asked him if the money would be too good to resist. I wrote about it for Boston.com
“I’m an NBA player. That’s it,” Bird said. “G-League, NBA, I’m going to be in the states doing what I do. I got drafted last year, that’s one foot in the door. I’m a restricted free agent, that’s another foot.”
It’ll be interesting to see where Bird’s journey will take him. He’s a restricted free agent who could draw some interest around the league. It’s unclear if the Celtics are interested in matching any offers he gets or if a team might offer him slightly above the minimum to lure him away.
Wherever it is, Bird says he’ll be stateside doing it. For what it’s worth, I asked Kadeem Allen about going overseas and he was much more open to it.
“I feel wherever this game takes me, it takes me. I love to be here but if that’s not the case I’m just gonna keep trying and keep busting my tail to prove that I belong here.”
Chasing that NBA dream isn’t easy. It’s hard to resist some of that international money. I know Bird says he’s not going overseas, but I’ll be really interested to see if he can really turn down a big offer.
