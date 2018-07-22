Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving and forward Gordon Hayward cleared to play 5 vs. 5 in 2-3 weeks. After having surgery to remove screws on his knee that caused him to miss the playoffs, Kyrie Irving will be cleared for full contact practice by August. Meanwhile Celtics forward, Gordon Hayward has shown fantastic improvements and ramping up his rehab ever since he broke his ankle during the Celtics season opener versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Gordon Hayward has even started dunking with his left foot. On a recent interview with Boston.com’s Nicole Yang, Hayward said “I dunked the basketball for the first time off my left foot without pain last week,” and noted “That felt awesome. I went into it very soft and gingerly, and after I did it, I was like, ‘OK, that didn’t hurt at all.’ I did it again, and it felt good.”

Hayward also said he can now do full sprints “linearly” and some lateral movements. Any movement without pain is “always exciting” according to Hayward.

Hayward posted some photos and videos of him recently of him working out with NBA trainer, Drew Hanlen.

Both Irving and Hayward should be ready for training camp come September, barring any setbacks.

Meanwhile, on other Celtics news, Boston has waived guard/forward Abdel Nader which leaves a roster spot open.

