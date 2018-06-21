The Boston Celtics seem to be looking to add another overseas player for next season. His name is Brad Wanamaker, a Turkish guard who is very highly decorated. This was reported first by David Pick, who is considered the top guy for overseas news.

I’m told the Boston Celtics are giving strong considering to bring over Euro star Brad Wanamaker – MVP of the Turkish finals with Fenerbahce. Other NBA teams with interest: ORL, BRK, PHI and MIA. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) June 18, 2018

College Career

Wanamaker played college ball at the University of Pittsburgh. He averaged only eight points, four rebounds, and 3.5 assists during his four year college career. He also started the entire last two seasons for Pitt. Brad finished his senior career as a honorable-mention for the NCAA’s Men’s Basketball All-American.

Career Overseas

Brad started his professional basketball career in Italy and played for two Italian clubs. He then went back to America and signed with the Austin Toros, the Spurs’ G-League affiliate. The Toros won the developmental championship the only year Brad was on the team.

After his time back in America, Brad went overseas again to play in France’s top league, the LNB Pro A. He averaged nine points and 3.4 rebounds during his time there. After a brief stint back in Italy, Wanamaker signed with Brose Baskets, where they went on to win the championship with Brad winning Finals MVP. Brad re-signed with Bamberg and they went on to win their second straight title, and Wanamaker was MVP of the league.

Brad then went to go play in Turkey after his very successful German career. He signed a two-year contract with Darussfaka. After those years went by, Brad signed with the reigning Euro-League champs, Fenerbahce. He led them to their fourth consecutive Final Four. He eventually lost to Luka Doncic and Real Madrid in the championship game.

Wanamaker finished his Euro-League career averaging 13.5 PPG, 4.2 APG, while shooting 36% from three. He also achieved many accolades like German BBL MVP, 2X German BBL Champion, and a Finals MVP.

Contribution to the Celtics

The Celtics have a few guys coming off their bench who come from overseas. One of them is Daniel Theis, who like Wanamaker, played most of his professional career overseas. Theis as a rookie, made a very solid contribution off the bench in his rookie year. In the 63 games he played, he averaged 5.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, while shooting 54% from the field. Backup point guard, Shane Larkin, came from overseas to the Celtics as well. Larkin played in the NBA for the first 3 years of his career before going overseas to Spain. Larkin revived his career in Spain which led him to getting signed by the Celtics.

Brad Wanamaker is set to be paid $3.8 million dollars by Barcelona next year unless he signs with an NBA team. Chances are Wanamaker stays in Europe, but the Celtics are one of the few teams interested, and it could be very useful to help the scoring off the bench.

