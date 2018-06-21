Danny Ainge and the Celtics are reportedly involving Terry Rozier in potential trades to move up in the draft. This was first reported by Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal. Robb says that, “the Celtics have discussed Terry Rozier with other teams as part of a trade package to move up.”

The #Celtics are dangling Terry Rozier in potential trade packages to move up in the #NBADraft, per @BrianTRobb. https://t.co/GZgEYRWFPm — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) June 21, 2018

Rozier, 24, is entering the final year of his contract next season. He expects to cash out on his next deal considering his 2017-18 performance. He was the 16th overall pick by the Celtics in the 2015 NBA Draft and has made a massive contribution to this team. His first two-years for the Celtics were pretty quiet. He started no games and averaged 1.8 PPG and 5.5 PPG. However, in his third year Rozier exploded into one of the best bench-options in the NBA. In the 80 regular season games that Rozier played, he started 16 of them. This was due to the injuries Kyrie Irving accumulated throughout the year. Rozier averaged a career-high in PPG (11.3), RPG (4.7), APG (2.9), FG% (.395), and 3-point FG% (.381).

Scary Terry became a national star in the playoffs as he started every game for the Celtics. He averaged 16.2 PPG, 5.6 APG, and 5.3 RPG. Terry Rozier was a major reason as to why the Celtics made it all the way to a game-seven of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Possible Options with Rozier:

Rozier has one year-left on his rookie contract, leaving the Celtics with a big decision. Do they keep him and try to negotiate a new deal with Rozier, or do they trade him? In this scenario the Celtics use Rozier as leverage to move up in the draft. This does not mean he is the center of the trade. However, it means he will be one of the reasons it will happen. The Celtics have had reported interest in top-10 prospects Mohammad Bamba and Michael Porter Jr.

Sources: Celtics expressing interest in trading up to top 4 of NBA Draft to pursue Luka Doncic, Mo Bamba or Jaren Jackson Jr. with Terry Rozier being potentially available. New on @TheAthleticBOShttps://t.co/StEgJU0o91 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 21, 2018

Between the two, it’s more likely #Celtics would move Terry Rozier and the 27th to get into the late lottery, possibly to pick Michael Porter, Jr. if he falls. But, any BIG package would almost definitely include Rozier, and probably No. 27 as well. https://t.co/PCCxoiFlQv — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 21, 2018

The Celtics could be looking at a potential major trade to help them not only compete with teams around the league, but win the NBA championship.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on