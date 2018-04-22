Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Smart is doing everything but “live” now, meaning he’s scrimmaging players in groupings of two-by-two, three-on-three or more traditional five-on-five games. His return from right thumb surgery will be contingent upon the thumb healing enough to where he can take a hit on it, even if he’s wearing a splint to help stabilize it. “He feels pretty good,” Stevens said. “He’s shooting the ball, doing everything in a workout that you can do. It’s just a matter of being cleared for live play.”

Stevens on Smart: 'It's just a matter of being cleared for live play'

“He’s doing everything but live,” Stevens told reporters on a conference call Saturday. “So he hasn’t played any like 2-on-2, 3-on-3, 4-on-4, 5-on-5. I think it’s just a matter of you have to have that post-surgery healed to be able to take a hit even with the brace on it. That’s the hold-up. Other than that, I think he feels pretty good. He’s shooting the ball, he’s doing everything in a workout that you can do. It’s just a matter of being cleared for live play.” Stevens added that once Smart is cleared to practice, he will also be cleared to play. Smart’s availability for the rest of the series will be determined by a doctor’s visit next week.

Marcus Smart Injury: Boston Celtics guard doing 'everything but live,' still on schedule

If this thing goes 7, we could see Smart back on the floor for the end of this series.

We really could have used him in Game 3 not just with his defense, but as a stabilizing force at point guard.

One big problem the Celtics had early on was playing too fast. The Bucks did a great job forcing the Celtics to play at an uncomfortable pace and then turn them over to get into transition. Smart, as funny as it might sound, can actually help calm the offense down.

It could be a matter of days before we get him back. The Celtics just need to hold home court and we’ll see him soon.

Page 2: NOT NOW KEVIN!!

According to Maker, his conversation with Kevin Garnett started because of a video Garnett posted to social media. “I sent him that video with the link first, and I said this is very motivating,” Maker said. “And he said, ‘Yeah, that’s what I’m talking about. When you go out there, you’re not there to make friends. You’ve got to bring that energy and you’ve got to bring that toughness, you have nothing to lose. You’ve got to go play hungry.’ So I was ready.”

Thon Maker got inspiration from Kevin Garnett prior to Game 3 heroics

This is the video in question, which is, indeed, intense.

You call it crazy. We call it KG. pic.twitter.com/MtbsdBO3BN — KG’s Area 21 (@KGArea21) April 18, 2018

Maybe next time, though, wait until AFTER the game to respond to his text?

To say Garnett has an affinity for Maker is an understatement. KG has been in Milwaukee multiple times to work with Giannis and Maker, and let’s just say Thon has made an impression on him.

Thon Maker reminds me a lot of myself. He loves the game. He’s a young, exuberant athlete who has a lot of tools—he has touch; he has agility; he has really, good feet. He has a really good shot from three-point all the way up to 19 to 21 feet. He has very good bones, as we say. Thon is going to be the MVP of the league one day. Mark it down. He has the bones. He has the appetite to be able to chase something like that.

MVP might be a liiiiiiiiiiitle stretch but Maker’s Game 3 display was inspired and he clearly was a difference maker in that game. If the Celtics see more Maker, they’re going to have to be more disciplined defensively and not just let him take whatever shots he wants.

“I think we have to do a great job of challenging [Maker’s] shots,” he said. “At the end of the day, like I said last night, he’s a very athletic, very capable shooter. He had a huge impact on the game yesterday and we just have to do a little bit better job guarding him. But again, you have to pick your poison a little bit. But if you play with multiple efforts, I think you can do both.”

And Finally…

… The Morris Twins do everything together.

Marcus Morris was fined $15,000 for comments about the refs after Game 3. Markieff Morris was fine $25,000 for escalating an altercation and pushing a ref.

At least they can write the check from their joint bank account.

