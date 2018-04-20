Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

“We’re up 2-0, but we’ve seen teams lose [series after being up] 2-0,” said Celtics forward Marcus Morris. “So, we’ve got to go to Milwaukee and continue to take care of business.”

NBC Sports Boston: Can Celtics take what worked at home on the road?

But Boston’s players are aware that momentum can change suddenly in a seven-game series, so they are approaching Friday’s Game 3 with caution. Coach Brad Stevens already has reminded them about last year’s postseason roller coaster, when they dropped two home games to the eighth-seeded Bulls before rallying to win four straight, and then took two home games against the Wizards before being pushed around during the next two games in Washington, in what turned out to be a riveting seven-game series. “We already know they’re going to come out aggressive,” Celtics point guard Terry Rozier said before Thursday’s practice. “They’re going to come out hard. “We’re coming out with the mind-set that we can forget about the taking care of home court. We’re coming out and we’re still going to be aggressive, because we’re coming out to win. That’s our goal. We’ve got to pay attention to details.”

Globe: The Celtics are sitting pretty, but know that can change in a hurry

Playoff momentum is a myth, especially from game to game. All it takes is a player to flip a quarter, a quarter can flip a game, and a well-timed win can flip a series. The Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo. That’s enough to win and enter Game 4 at home trailing just 2-1.

MassLive: Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Celtics could land crushing Game 3 blow with victory

It’s been reported that the Celtics are 35-0 when leading a 7-game series 2-0, while the Bucks are 0-13 when trailing 0-2 in a best-of-7.

I hate those kind of stats.

They don’t mean anything to the current series. It’s all in the past. And nothing last forever, so I worry. Furthermore, there actually has been a series the Celtics lost after leading 2-0.

The plot twist is that it was a best-of-5, versus the Knicks in the first round of 1990. Boston’s starters were Bird, McHale, Parish, Dennis Johnson and Reggie Lewis. They won the first two at home easily, by 116-105 and 157-128. That’s right, they rang up 157 points. The Knicks were ready to give up, right?

Not quite. In New York, the Celts lost by three points and missed their best opportunity to close the series. In Game 4, they were blown out by 27. Still, no problem – the Celts had four future Hall of Famers and the Knicks at that time were on a 27-game losing streak in the old Boston Garden (confirmed by Basketball Reference). How could New York possibly overcome that?

By scoring 71 points in the second half, that’s how. Final: Knicks 121, Celtics 114. The back-breaking play was a late three-pointer to beat the shot clock by Patrick Ewing, of all people. Ewing made only two triples that entire season.

The lesson: In life, in sports, and especially in the NBA playoffs, anything can happen; take nothing for granted.

Now, it’s unlikely that Milwaukee will come back against the current Celtics. But playing at home will certainly energize the Bucks to put forth a better effort than in Game 2. And even a novice coach like Joe Prunty is obviously going to make some personnel moves, like changing the starting lineup. Malcolm Brogdon (26 points in 51 minutes) should take all the playing time from Tony Snell (four points in 55 minutes). Expect Shabazz Muhammad and perhaps Matthew Dellavedova to also play more minutes. Jason Terry should never see the court again.

Or … maybe Prunty will remain asleep at the switch; the Bucks will get nothing from anyone not named Giannis or Middleton; the Milwaukee fans will boo their team off the floor; and the Cs will sweep.

Just don’t take it for granted.

On Page 2: Prime beef

“I ain’t got no bad blood with nobody,” Rozier said before Boston’s practice Thursday. “Everybody out here play basketball. Ain’t nobody no boxers or none of that stuff. I’m not really worried about all that. I’m not caught up in that. I’m worried about Celtics and Bucks, how can I help my team get past the first round?” […] Pressed on referring to the Bucks guard as Drew Bledsoe, the former New England Patriots quarterback, Rozier even invoked some familiar Patriots vernacular in his response. “I made a huge mistake,” said a smiling Rozier. “But it is what it is now. I don’t care.”

ESPN Boston: Terry Rozier downplays any bad blood with Eric Bledsoe

It’s good to see a little bit of an edge develop in this playoff series. The best beefing happens in the postseason, where teams get sick of each other awfully fast. Bledsoe might be somewhat peeved about the “Drew” thing, but really he’s probably pissed at himself for shooting only 36% in the two games while averaging almost as many turnovers (3.0) as assists (4.0). He also didn’t expect to get his ass kicked on the court by someone he probably perceives as a backup point guard.

There’s only two ways this can go now for Bledsoe. He either fuels himself to a bounce-back night, or he looks like a chump. With the way Tito Three Sticks has been playing lately, however, the odds are not in “Drew’s” favor.

Related – MassLive: Boston Celtics’ Terry Rozier on Eric Bledsoe: ‘I’m not worried about all that’ | Boston.com: Terry Rozier is making name for himself against the Bucks

And, finally… The road feels like home

We hit the road again today hoping to build on our regular season-best road record. pic.twitter.com/zEfTUwriZO — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 19, 2018

#Celtics Terry Rozier: I like hostile. We all like it. It’s basketball. Nothing to be worried about. #ScaryTerryThoughts #NBAPlayoffs — Scott Souza (@Scott_Souza) April 19, 2018

It’s tough to win on the road in the playoffs, but the Celtics feel comfortable there. They won 28 away games this season, compared to 27 at home. They also split their two games in Milwaukee, and will take command of this series if they can do that again this weekend.

The Rest of the Links:

MassLive: Milwaukee Bucks’ Jabari Parker upset about playing time, doesn’t believe he’s on Joe Prunty’s ‘good side’ | Marcus Smart Injury: Boston Celtics guard ‘at least a week away,’ per Danny Ainge

USA Today: How the Boston Celtics played Jabari Parker onto the bench | Terry Rozier discusses Kyrie Irving’s influence during playoffs

Herald: Shane Larkin bounces back for Celtics in big way | Bulpett: After 31 years, Celtics return to Milwaukee for playoffs

Related

View the full post at Red's Army: Your Morning Dump… Where Celtics fans must take nothing for granted