Report: Marcus Smart likely to return by the end of the first round

Sources: Celtics guard Marcus Smart had reevaluation on torn right UCL Monday in New York and is expected to receive clearance to return to game action at six-week mark of surgery (April 27). Smart has been cleared to start light non-contact shooting. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 9, 2018

If this report is correct, Smart could be back for Game 6 of the first round of the NBA playoffs. This is huge for the Celtics who will welcome the return of ANY warm body at this point and especially Smart, who will obviously provide a major boost.

Even if the Celtics get a less-than-favorable matchup, like the Wizards, holding on long enough to get Smart back could be something that swings a series.

More importantly, if the Celtics get through and get a decent second round matchup, Smarts return can at least help make the series a dogfight. And depending on how a few things break… well… you never know.

Regardless this is a dose of great news for the Celtics who have desperately needed some good injury news this season.