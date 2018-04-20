Gil Santos Is a Legend

Via New England PatriotsIt’s a sad day for not only Patriots Nation, but also the whole football world. Gil Santos passed away last night on his 80th birthday and 57th wedding anniversary. Gil Santos will always be remembered as the ‘Voice of the Patriots’ as he called games for 36 wonderful years. At the beginning of his career the Patriots weren’t that good, especially in the 1990s. They had winning seasons and losing seasons, but he always made the game enjoyable no matter what the outcome was.

Gil’s call at the end of the Patriots’ first Super Bowl win in 2002 still gives me chills to this day. He was very fortunate to call four more Super Bowls after that before his retirement in January of 2013 after the AFC Championship game. Scott Zolak took over on color and Bob Socci assumed the play-by-play role. Santos never saw calling Patriots game as a job. He enjoyed doing it and his legacy will live on.

Gil Santos Will Be Remembered for His Voice and so Much More

I still get chills listening to Gil Santos call the end of the #Patriots Super Bowl 36 win. pic.twitter.com/NTOtwtMyBb — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) April 20, 2018

Santos was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2013. Robert Kraft said in a team statement “It was my privilege to honor Gil with his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2013 His legacy and most memorable calls will live there for future generations of Patriots fans to enjoy.” Santos also called games for the Boston Celtics and Providence Friars, Penn State Football, Boston College Eagles football, and Brown. Santos called a total of 743 career Patriots games.

Not only was Santos a great broadcaster, he was a great family man. He loved Benjamin’s Restaurant in Taunton, Massachusetts. Santos started broadcasting Patriots’ games for WBZ in 1966 as a color analyst. He took over the play-by-play duties in 1971 when the Patriots moved to Foxborough. Bill Belichick also said in a statement “Gil Santos’ bond with anyone who ever met or heard him is timeless, He will forever remain a special figure in the lives of generations of players, coaches, and fans who knew him and in the lives of those who will hear his legendary voice in the future. Gil was a great friend and he will be missed. His family is in my thoughts and prayers.”

