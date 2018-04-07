RECAP: Monroe Makes History & Coach Stevens Sets Career High with Celtics Win

By now you may have heard: the Boston Celtics are playing with extremely limited options on their roster. The injury bug has hit this team harder than any home team I can remember in recent memory; but that’s for another post another day. As a result Coach Stevens, in his ever-expanding wisdom, decided it’d be best to rest some players in these final couple weeks heading into the playoffs. Tonight he started with his “senior” (and max salary) player, Al Horford, and his young prize/Rookie of the Year candidate (and possible winner in any other year), Jayson Tatum.

In their absence a bevy of Celtics players arose to meet the challenge. These weren’t all of the usual names you’re used to, either. Guys like Jabari Bird (15), and Jonathan Gibson (9), had career highs in points along with Jaylen Brown, who shot the lights out from deep, going 7 of 10, on his way to his career high 32.

The real stat of the night came courtesy of Greg Monroe’s dominant game, though; as he became the first Celtics Center since Robert Parish in 1987 to record a triple double. Two men, two fantastic nicknames.

Did we mention Mook got ejected, too? Yea. The Celtics showed real heart on their way to winning one of the more entertaining games of the year tonight. Final Score: 111-104.

The Game Flow

The Celtics relied solely on Jaylen Brown for their offense through the first five minutes. Alright, not literally, but it was pretty damn close. He had 12 of the Celtics 16 points and was 5 of 6 from the field while none of his teammates had shot more than twice.

There was a Yabu sighting early on, and he drained a 3 to add to the Celtics points and break the invisible spell Brown had over the rest of his teammates whenever he was on the floor, and follows that up with a sick block! I’m trying to ignore the fact that he got called for a foul but I have to tell you guys – it was bull. Plus REGARDLESS an unbelievable feat of defensive effort. Peep:

The Celtics found a little more magic from Jabari Bird right from the start tonight, too, with a corner 3 and a good take to the rim in which he was fouled, but more on him later. Chicago and Boston found themselves tied at 30 after a quarter tonight.

The Celtics were far from perfect tonight, though, and their transition defense was especially ugly since communication and chemistry is imperative whenever the opposition begins applying pressure. That’s not going to happen overnight, obviously, and Boston paid the price of having a brand new roster. As a viewer, you got used to it… but I’d be lying if I told you I didn’t want to throw up and/or punch something as I watched Laurri Markenen effortlessly cut through our defense and jump through the air prior to receiving an alley-oop pass and finishing with a marshmellow layup. Never again.

On the other end of the court, Marcus Morris really stepped into the scorer position the team needed from him. He finished with 8 points on 4 of 7 shooting, and actually served as a good example of what the Celtics ultimately shot during half, as they finished at an efficient 57.1% through two quarters. Boston went into the third down, 58-55, but only because he banged a three home right before the buzzer.

Coming out of the halftime break, the Celtics knew they had work to get done. They clamped down on defense for the moment, which is no better exemplified then by Aron Baynes recovering only-looks-easy block on a poor Bulls player, and then started draining their 3PA. Jaylen Brown would hit a shot from deep following Baynes’ block and then repeated the feat later in the quarter after the Bulls had inched within a point. His made 3PA gave the Celtics a 4 point lead a 69-65, and the Bulls would hover around that mark for the remainder of the quarter.

Greg Monroe turned on the extra-burner and it became clear that he was in the middle of a groove during the third quarter after he dribbled the ball at the free throw line, spun towards the hoop, and finished with his left hand at:30 seconds remaining in the quarter to make it 79-74, where it’d remain going into the fourth.

The fourth quarter was where the unheard of heroes truly shined. The Celtics’ Jonathan Gibson — aka the man from China where he averaged 33 points per game (good enough for 4th in his League) — drilled a 3 to break the tie and give Boston the lead, 84-81. A couple plays later Gibson assisted rookie Jabari Bird after he snuck baseline and finished up and under at the rim for his final points.

Gibson, aka the man from China, doubled-up on his Clutch after he sank a couple more shots from deep to secure the career high 9 points at exactly the right moment for his team. The game was never fully in-hand for the Celtics until the final minutes thanks to almost-Celtics-but-instead-new-Bulls-signee, Sean Kilpatrick and his equally timely conversions from deep. But the feisty rookie, Jabari Bird, disrupted Bulls offensive possession like it was his job. Here he blocked a shot attempt in crunch time that led to an Abdel Nader (!!!) three. Considering the fact that Boston had these seemingly “nobody” players go off and the Celtics won the rebound and advantage?! Celtics nation just KNEW that they had it in the bag.

Kilpatrick banged home another to make it a game at 102-95 with a couple minutes remaining. Luckily, thouhg, the Celtics weren’t about to let this one slip away. They put in too much damn work and so had all of the fans (emotionally). Jaylen Brown put the cherry on top of tonight’s unique offensive onslaught by drilling one final three, which brought him to 32 points and left the Celtics at 41.2% from above the arc all night. Final Score: 111-104

Highlights

Here’s a block where they actually LET YABU LIVE TO PLAY DEFENSE. Hopefully the refs in the playoffs will be more conducive to Yabu’s physical style of play. #LETYABULIVE

Watching Jabari Bird go off tonight was awesome. He finished with 15 points on 7 of 10 shooting, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal. Here’s a reminder of some of his athleticism: