RECAP: Baynes Powers Celtics to Final Win, Will Officially Play Bucks

The outcome of the final game of the regular season was largely inconsequential for the Celtics given that their seed had been solidified – they’re #2 and would be playing the #7 seed. The only thing left to decide was who, exactly, the Celtics would be playing.

And let me tell you, guys, there seemed to be a MILLION different possible outcomes heading into tonight’s final games for everybody. Scratch that – I wouldn’t dream about telling you guys the details of how it breaks down, but luckily the good people at NBC Sports Boston made this handy graphic for us:

Stevens decided to sit Marcus Morris, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum but said before the game they’d be ready to go “if needed”. So basically, “worst case scenario and we suffer some more freak injuries, yea I’ll have to play them” – fortunately, they wouldn’t be needed on the way to Boston’s 55th win in their 82nd game.

Aron Baynes posted a career high 26 points on 12 of 23 shooting (52%) and an astounding 9 offensive rebounds on his way to 14 total. He was a beast and should be considered while discussing the Celtics recording a season high in FGA (102) tonight. Boston’s total domination on the boards (62 vs. the Nets 44) was emblematic of a larger effort the Celtics reserves gave the entirety of tonight’s game. Whatever Stevens said to them tonight, it worked. Final Score: 110-97

Notes to Know

Celtics led after each quarter. (Q1: 27-21, Q2: 53-43, Q3: 83-70)

Our dear friend the Dancing Bear aka Guerschon Yabusele 16 pts, 5 rebs, 2 steals, a block and a steal. My dude was EVERYWHERE.

Our new friend, the man from China, aka Jonathan Gibson had another offensive outburst. He finished with 18 points on 8 of 13 shooting (62%) and I’m starting to understand how he managed to average 33 points per game in his Chinese league.

Baynes had 11 FGA after 10 minutes of game time and everyone was pretty much like – “well, this won’t keep up, right?” – but then Stevens came out of halftime and said that he told the team to go get Aron 30 (he had 18 after Q2). He never quite got there, but it’s still an awesome gesture for the team to witness. Brad is the perfect players coach IMO.

Don’t sleep on Shane Larkin’s near triple-double. He finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Highlights

Box Score