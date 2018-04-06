After the news broke, it’s become apparent that Kyrie Swerve-ing has split double teams for the last time this year. It was announced by ESPN’s Woj that he is out for the season. What does that mean for the Celtics’ high-hoped playoff run? Nothing good, with a side biscuits. Kyrie’s 24.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 5.1 APG will sorely be missed.

Playoff Push

Terry Rozier (11.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.8 APG) will become the starter for the time being. Marcus Smart (10.2, 3.5, 4.8) isn’t going to be available until about the second round of the playoffs, if they even make it that far. Last night’s showcase against #1 seeded Toronto, or lack there of, from the young Celtics showed how much they are in desperate need of a floor general heading into Round 1. So many turnovers last night, to a point where they had more turnovers than FGM during the first half. This will not bode well for Boston having to potentiality play the ready-to-go Washington Wizards.

A 2017 ECSF Rematch

John Wall and Bradley Beal will be the two names who are going to haunt TD Garden come Game 1. The two are perennial All-Stars who have more than enough to prove, having lost to this team last year in the Eastern Conference Semis. Expect Beal to light it up from deep, and John Wall to be John Wall. This isn’t the same team from 2016-2017 (obviously), and injuries have plagued the last leg of the Celtics season. The back court will absolutely have to step up. The post presence of the Celtics could ultimately be the detriment that knocks them out Round 1, as the duo of Tatum and Brown will simply not be enough. Horford also has to show up to make this interesting, and Monroe should continue his consistent play.

With Rozier and (potentially) Smart, the two together don’t equate to a Kyrie Irving, unfortunately. Theis was also a big loss as the defense since hasn’t stepped up in pivotal points of crucial games. This is going to be a tough first round for the Boys in Green. If not Washington, the Greek Freak (whose Milwaukee team sits right outside the #7 seed) has his sights set on a ‘ship. And hell, he’ll jump over the Green Monster to do it. Here’s hoping a strong outing vs. Chicago tomorrow night in Boston is used to work out some kinks.

For live Twitter updates during Celtics games, please follow @BosSportsExtra.

Cover image courtesy of Hypebeast.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on