Game 1 Recap

With Game 2 tonight (8 PM tip-off), the Celtics are coming off what some would consider an instant classic Game 1. The C’s rallied late to overcome a game that provided extra basketball for the fans, and some electric moments for the die-hards.

To summarize – it wasn’t the prettiest display of basketball. The energy and defense was great from the Celtics. But, a hurtful 15 turnovers from Boston kept them behind. It’s also the same reason Milwaukee didn’t pull away either, giving away the ball a game-high 20 times. The scoring felt dead at moments, although the Celtics did pick it up late. Each quarter was close, so that made it watchable.

The highlight from the game came when Terry Rozier hit a late 4th quarter three, leaving 0.5 seconds in regulation. Not to be outdone, Bucks youngster Kris Middleton threw up a Hail Mary three from 35-feet to send the game into extras. From there it was all C’s. Jayson Tatum put TD Garden and all of Faneuil Hall on his back and carried Boston to a 113-107 OT Game 1 win. Selfishness and the lack of shots falling was Milwaukee’s downfall, while the Celtics tightened up on both ends to victory.

Going forward, both @B_Murph1021 and myself @JaxBrown725 will predict each game for the Celtics Playoff run. Here are our predictions for Game 2:

Game 2 – Bucks even the series at 1-1

With the young C’s still feeling themselves from Game 1’s comeback, they’ll be looking to extend that for Game 2. Although being plagued with injuries has hurt the C’s, their defensive has come through when it needed to. Offensively, however, improvements need to be made if they want the streak to continue. “The Three Musketeer” trio of Brown (20 pts Game 1), Tatum (19), and Rozier (23) must come to play as the playoff pressure increases. The Godfather (Horford) showed why he’s built for this with a big-time 24 points and 12 boards. The Beantown Bully continues to beat up the competition posting 21 and 7. Was it enough for what was at most times a lackadaisical game? Sure. Will the Greek Freak step up the D and continue making posters out of Aron Baynes? Probably.

Giannis and Co. come back in Game 2 with a force and show why even The Green Monster isn’t big enough to hold him back. Dropping a stat-line of 35, 13, and 7 while adding three steals in Game 1 will be a hard cover for anyone on the Celtics roster. Middleton lit it up with 31 points, while Brodgon dropped 16. Eric Bledsoe was a no-show, and for the Bucks to pull away from the bright-eyed/bushy-tailed Celtics he simply needs to play better than a 4/12 shooting night.

What to Expect:

Giannis shows up and expect the duo of Middleton/Brogdon to continue their play. I’m predicting Bledsoe to do more than just put on a jersey tonight. He’ll be putting up close to 13-15 points. Bucks center John Henson has been streaky, but could be a factor as well. The trio of Rozier, Tatum and Brown continue to provide buckets but youth shows up and turnovers could be the story. Horford anchors the middle, but Giannis picks up from Game 1 and is more defensively sound down low. Morris and Parker could be the x-factors for their teams respectively. A down game can’t happen for the Bucks to see this series through.

Side note – The Greek Freak averages 34, 11 and 5 vs. Boston this year.

Bucks take this one going home, 103-96

