Select Page

“No Fear” Rozier is here to reassure us all

Posted by | Apr 5, 2018 |

“No Fear” Rozier is here to reassure us all

Yeah, the Kyrie Irving news is hard to swallow but we can take some solace in a few things.

1: It’s not a structural issue with his knee. They’re just taking a couple of screws out.

2: Terry Rozier is here to save the day.

That Tito Tweet came after the news of Kyrie’s new surgery was announced, so we can all rest easy knowing he’s ready to lead us to the promised land.

Just a reminder, Rozier is putting up 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists as a starter.

Just to be safe, you might want to light a candle for the Celtics playoff hopes.

Photoshop by: John Karalis

, , Celtics, NBA, Red’s Army

View the full post at Red's Army: "No Fear" Rozier is here to reassure us all

 



Related Posts

The best internet casino!

The best internet casino!

September 24, 2017

What's more impressive: Jesus rising from the dead or the Celtics 6 game winning streak? 

What&#039;s more impressive: Jesus rising from the dead or the Celtics 6 game winning streak? 

March 31, 2018

Recap: Shorthanded Celtics smacked around in paint vs. Bucks

Recap: Shorthanded Celtics smacked around in paint vs. Bucks

April 4, 2018

Your Morning Dump… Where Tatum is really really starting to peak

Your Morning Dump… Where Tatum is really really starting to peak

April 1, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino