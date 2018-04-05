Kyrie Irving's season is over

In the aftermath of left knee surgery, Boston Celtics All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the regular season and playoffs, league sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 5, 2018

In a stunning bit of news, the original 3-6 week potential for Kyrie Irving to return to the Celtics has become no return at all.

Irving had a tension wire removed from his knee, which was put there to help him recover from a fractured kneecap suffered in the 2015 playoffs. After the surgery, Danny Ainge announced Irving’s knee was structurally sound, and that Irving would be fine once he healed.

It’s unclear if there was any kind of setback or if the healing process is just taking longer than expected. The earlier end of the 3-6 week return to basketball activities put his potential return in the first round of the playoffs. To rule him out completely now seems especially odd since 6 weeks away still leaves open a possibility of a return in a later round if the Celtics magically advance.

So we’ll wait and see why this the case.

What a rough way to end the regular season. A Rozier-led Celtics team can still probably get past the first round if the matchup is right, but I’d expect Cleveland to be ramping up its efforts to get that third seed so they can roll past the depleted Celtics in the second round.