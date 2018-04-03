Jalen Rose thinks Cs should move on Kawhi Leonard

The Celtics remain the default option for every trade rumor but there will be a lot of options for the Spurs.
A Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum + the Kings and/or Grizzlies draft pick would be the spring board to a rebuild in San Antonio. Lakers could also offer Brandon Ingram+, Bucks have Jabari Parker+, Nuggets have Nikola Jokic+, etc.
Decision day could come this summer when Leonard becomes eligible for the super-max extension. If the Spurs offer and he balks, then they’ll be forced to move him.
Call me crazy, but I’m not ready to go all-in on Kawhi. I’d love to see the Celtics run it back next season with this crew and a healthy Gordon Hayward.
There’s also a big man in New Orleans who might be available soon.
