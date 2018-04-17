Everyone count to 10 (& beyond) during Giannis free throws

The Last 2 Minute reports are a bit controversial in that, while providing some level of transparency and admission that officiating isn’t perfect, they don’t do much else besides piss fans off.

However the L2M from Game 1 gives us a little something extra… fodder to get inside Giannis Antetokounmpo’s head tonight.

Here’s one of the violations. The gif start with the ball already in his hand and it takes 11 seconds.

So that means we’ve got a job to do tonight, Celtics fans in attendance.

Any fans going to the game tonight….. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE start a count down from 10 as soon as Giannis gets the ball at the line. Get in his head!!!!!!!! https://t.co/QcMGsMfucn — Jack of All Trades, Master of None (@SportsNutt50) April 17, 2018

I would think so. When I was in Boston in 1986, people in the grocery store 10-items or less line with more than 10 items would get counted–they would look sheepish as people counted 12–13–14–15 https://t.co/aOtVC05yV8 — Art McDonald (@arthursmcdonald) April 17, 2018

It puts a little pressure on the refs to make the call, but it also rushes Giannis’ free throw routine. And then the roof will get blown off the place if he misses during that count.

So let him have it, Celtics fans.