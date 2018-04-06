Celtics pack it in, rest Horford & Tatum vs. Bulls

Celtics go into full playoff prep mode… And Jayson Tatum won’t play all 82. Hayward – Left Ankle Rehab – OUT

Horford – Rest – OUT

Irving – Left Knee Surgery – OUT

Larkin – Illness – AVAILABLE

Smart – Right Thumb Surgery – OUT

Tatum – Rest – OUT

Theis – Left Ankle Surgery – OUT — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) April 6, 2018

With the second seed a complete lock, the Boston Celtics have packed it in for the rest of the season and turned their focus towards the first round of the playoffs.

In addition to all the injured players, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum (missing a game for the first time in his professional career) will also rest tonight against the Bulls, putting us at risk for a disgustingly awful 48 minutes of basketball.

HOWEVER…

The counterpoint to that is the Celtics will throw a bunch of hungry 2-way & 10-day guys who’ll play their asses off in hopes of impressing someone… people like Jonathan Gibson.

Gibson’s lone NBA experience came last season in 2016-17, when he averaged 6.2 points (36.8% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 72.4% FT), 1.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 13.6 minutes played in 17 games with the Dallas Mavericks. Gibson (6-2, 185 lbs.) comes to the Celtics after having spent this basketball season competing internationally with the Qingdao Double Star Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association, where he averaged 33.7 points on 44.6% shooting (37.4% 3-PT, 82.8% FT) to go along with 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 38 games (27 starts). The California native ranked fourth in the CBA in scoring, while his 3.9 three-point field goals per game ranked sixth.

Remember this when you see #60 running around out there trying to get buckets for the Celtics. Kadeem Allen and Jabari Bird will get some burn, as will Guerschon Yabusele and Semi Ojeleye.

Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin are both available. Marcus Morris will probably start tonight. Don’t be surprised if he looks around at who’s on the floor with him and determines this is his night to try for 50 points.