Your Morning Dump… Where last night, it was Jaylen’s time to shine

Jae Crowder sought out his former teammate once the buzzer sounded. Jaylen Brown had just crushed the Utah forward’s spirit with his game-breaking 3-pointer, and Crowder wanted to let him know how cruel that shot was. “He said it hurt him,” Brown said. “He said it hurt him real bad. I said I wanted it to. I wanted it to sting a little bit.” Brown’s up-top 3-pointer, set up by a Semi Ojeleye swing pass, clinched the win with 0.3 seconds left in the game. As often happens with this group, the play ended up very different from how it was designed. “We were actually doing a little misdirect for Shane (Larkin) to lay it in,” Stevens said. “They converged, Shane got it out to Semi and Semi made the extra pass. Jaylen made an open shot, That’s great trust in your teammates.”

It was another beyond explainable Celtics win last night, as they added another layer of difficulty with yet another handful of bodies in street clothes, new and unlikely five man lineups, and another player carrying the offensive load and making the big play when it mattered most. After Mook shouldered the load in Portland, Terry carried the Cs in Sac-Town and Tatum paced the green in Phoenix, it was time for Jaylen Brown to lead the way.

These wins are really hard to explain, and they’re an absolute joy to watch (there were a few times last night I thought about peeling away from my TV and heading to bed, but this team makes it hard to do that) and it’s easy and accurate to chalk much of it up to Brad Stevens and his coaching sorcery. But with every great end of game set comes an onus on players to make plays, and Jaylen Brown was up for the challenge. Said Jaylen post-game:

“We’ve been resilient all year. We’ve got a great coach in Brad Stevens, but we’ve got a lot of really good talent. We’ve been the next guy up mentality all year. I think that we deserve a little more credit.”

In the same breath, Brown claimed that Stevens should be coach of the year, so I don’t think he’s sick of hearing about the greatness of his coach, but the development of the second year wing is a big reason the Celtics are winning in the face of adversity.

Jaylen stepped right into that top-of-the-key three and shot it with confidence. It’s incredible how far he’s come in just under two NBA seasons. I likened last year’s Brown to a baby deer trying to stand up.

[embedded content]

Imagine that’s Jaylen trying to dribble into a crowd last season, or attempting to finish in traffic at the rim. There were so many possessions that would end with Jaylen Brown splayed in the paint and the other team heading on a fast break the other way.

This year’s Jaylen is starting to do a little more of this:

[embedded content]

I know I say it a lot, but holy crap, can you imagine what this team will look like when healthy next year???

He didn’t use three centers this time. But in turning to Baynes, Greg Monroe and Semi Ojeleye near the end of the third quarter, all at once, Stevens still essentially punted on all hopes of spreading out the Jazz. In today’s NBA, pairing Baynes and Monroe together could be a death sentence. Throw in Ojeleye, a 30-percent shooting power forward, and you’d need a screw loose to even consider such a frontcourt trio. But, after giving up a 15-0 run, the Celtics unleashed the monster zone. And it revived their chances. On the first possession with the zone, down 69-60, Baynes appeared to forget he was essentially — for one of the first times ever — a wing. He was lucky Royce O’Neale, wide open in the corner, missed a clean look at a 3-pointer. But from that point on, the Celtics zone flustered the Jazz, sapping them of any rhythm. Over the final four minutes of the third quarter, Boston’s zone held Utah to 1-for-6 shooting from the field, including 0-for-4 from behind the arc. The lone make came in transition before the Celtics could set their defense. By the end of the third, the Celtics had pulled within four points.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. If you had told me before the start of the season that a defensive trio of Semi Ojeleye, Aron Baynes and Greg Monroe would be the catalyst to a fourth straight win on a west coast road trip I would have said, “who’s the first guy? I didn’t think the second guy would play much and the third guy is a Celtic killer not a Celtic” but this is where we are right now.

The zone defense in the NBA is quirky and effective in small doses. It can drive even the best in-game adjusters crazy — just ask Brad Stevens. When the Cs played Dallas this year (I think in both of their games) Rick Carlisle went to a zone and it drove the Celtics nuts. It’s a “break in case of emergency” tactic, and last night certainly qualified. The Jazz needed last night’s game and when it came down to it, just couldn’t figure out and/or out-shoot the Celtics big-man zone.

The Celtics scrapped their idea to have Hayward travel with the team roughly a month ago due to the slow progress of his workouts, with last night’s game looming as a potential red flag date had he traveled. A sunny tennis tournament is a much healthier destination than the hurt feelings that would have been on display in Utah. “Progressing well, still on the Alter-G (resistance machine) though and not on the court as far as running goes,” Stevens said of Hayward’s progress. “He has a long way to go still. Actually organized for him to go down to Miami for a couple of days this week, to the ATP tour. He watched some tennis, which is one of his favorite things to do, and continued his rehab down there. “As we’ve tried throughout his whole process, we’ve tried to mix it up for him, just to keep him in a good mindset,” the coach added. “He’s in a really good place. It’s hard. He hasn’t played the whole season and now as you’re entering playoff time, that’s a whole other level of interest you have in your team, and I know that’s hard for him.”

This week’s Haywatch takes its right place by the beach with Hayward down in Miami, as far away from an angry Utah as possible. I think it’s time to give up any last shred of hope that he’ll be back for the playoffs. Even if the Cs are playing a month and a half from now, at best it seems like Hayward might be running for the first time at that point. There’s just no feasible way that he dips his toe back in the NBA waters during the intensity of a seven game playoff series. I can’t imagine how hard it is to watch the Celtics gear up for this post-season run while wishing you were out there and doing all of this tedious rehab by yourself.

As Stevens references, that first game next year when Hayward takes the court is going to feel incredibly gratifying. Wish it were sooner, but it’s not coming until next October.

