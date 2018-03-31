What's more impressive: Jesus rising from the dead or the Celtics 6 game winning streak? 

Even after the improbable road victories in Portland and Utah, I gave the Celtics about a 5% chance to beat the Raptors tonight. At some point, the loss of Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart has to catch up to them, right?

Wrong.

Brad Stevens coached the pleated pants off Dwane Casey tonight as the Celtics beat Toronto, 110-99. This was a tough, close game for about 40 minutes. Brad unleashed the 2-3 zone (again) in the 4th, Toronto coughed up the ball repeatedly and the Celtics rode off with the victory.

We also saw the debut of Point Tatum. Without Shane Larkin, the rookie (24 points, 6 reb, 4 assists) was asked to run the offense at time and responded with tremendous poise. Remember that rookie wall? Tatum has smashed right through it and is playing his best ball of the season.

Brad continues to get the most out of Marcus Morris (25 points). His scoring touch and don’t f-ck with us mentality remains critical to this team. He also got tossed at the end of the game for repeated jawing with CJ Miles and DeMar DeRozan.

The Celtics (53-23) trail Toronto (55-21) by 2 games with 6 remaining. If Boston takes care of business vs Milwaukee and the Cavaliers beat the Raptors on Tuesday night, then the top seed is up for grabs when Boston invades Toronto on Wednesday night.

Some perspective from up north:

Raptors played well enough to win through 3. They were out-played and out-coached in the 4th. Celtics earned it but that’s a tough loss. HUGE Cleveland/Boston back-to-back coming up and now they’ve got some bouncing back to do vs both teams. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 1, 2018

