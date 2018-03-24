Kyrie Irving could, maybe, be back in time for the playoffs

Celtics guard Kyrie Irving today underwent a minimally-invasive procedure to remove a tension wire in his left knee. The wire was originally placed as part of the surgical repair of a fractured patella sustained during the 2015 NBA Finals. While removal of the wire should relieve irritation it was causing in Irving’s patellar tendon, the fractured patella has fully healed and Irving’s knee has been found to be completely structurally sound. Irving is expected to return to basketball activities in 3-6 weeks.

The Celtics announced Kyrie Irving had his procedure today, and the prognosis isn’t bad.

It’s March 24. The playoffs begin on April 14, exactly three weeks from today.

Of course, that would require everything to go right in his healing/rehab. Overall, this is probably the best possible news after having the procedure. If he’s a quick healer, the Celtics could have him back at or near the start of the playoffs… and maybe get Marcus Smart back at some point in the second round.

I know a lot of people thought this was a lost season with the crush of injuries…. but it’s not lost just yet.