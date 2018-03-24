The Sports Daily > Red’s Army
Celtics reportedly using hardship exception on Sean Kilpatrick

As first reported by Mark Murphy, the Celtics will be using their hardship exception on Sean Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick played a couple stints with the Clippers (you can only sign two 10-day contracts; the team has to sign you to a full contract after that if they want to keep you).

He started the season with the Nets and did a stint in Milwaukee as well.

He was an undrafted free agent in 2014, and has bounced between the G-League and the NBA over the last four years.

This isn’t the first time he’s filled an injured player exception. The Wolves signed him using that provision almost three years ago to the day (March 19, 2015).

He looks like a serviceable guard, and if he’s a quick study, I’m guessing he’ll get most of Abdel Nader’s minutes, and will be a definite improvement over the rookie.

Kilpatrick’s 2017/18 game log courtesy Basketball-Reference.com

2017-18 Regular Season Table
Rk G Date Age Tm Opp GS MP FG FGA FG% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS GmSc +/-
1 2017-10-18 27-285 BRK @ IND L (-9) Did Not Play
2 2017-10-20 27-287 BRK ORL W (+5) Did Not Play
3 2017-10-22 27-289 BRK ATL W (+12) Did Not Play
4 2017-10-24 27-291 BRK @ ORL L (-4) Inactive
5 1 2017-10-25 27-292 BRK CLE W (+5) 0 10:00 1 6 .167 0 3 .000 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.2 -10
6 2 2017-10-27 27-294 BRK @ NYK L (-21) 0 9:58 2 7 .286 0 2 .000 4 5 .800 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 8 3.5 +1
7 3 2017-10-29 27-296 BRK DEN L (-13) 0 10:52 1 4 .250 0 1 .000 4 4 1.000 0 8 8 2 0 0 0 0 6 7.4 +7
8 2017-10-31 27-298 BRK PHO L (-8) Did Not Play
9 4 2017-11-03 27-301 BRK @ LAL L (-12) 0 1:27 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 -1
10 5 2017-11-06 27-304 BRK @ PHO W (+6) 0 7:34 0 3 .000 0 2 .000 0 0 0 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 -1.8 +2
11 6 2017-11-07 27-305 BRK @ DEN L (-8) 0 20:28 4 12 .333 2 5 .400 1 1 1.000 0 2 2 3 1 0 4 1 11 3.5 +9
12 2017-11-10 27-308 BRK @ POR W (+4) Did Not Play
13 7 2017-11-11 27-309 BRK @ UTA L (-8) 0 1:33 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 +7
14 2017-11-14 27-312 BRK BOS L (-7) Did Not Play
15 8 2017-11-17 27-315 BRK UTA W (+11) 0 1:37 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 -4
16 9 2017-11-19 27-317 BRK GSW L (-7) 0 7:28 1 7 .143 0 3 .000 0 0 0 4 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 -0.6 -11
17 10 2017-11-22 27-320 BRK @ CLE L (-10) 0 12:19 3 6 .500 2 4 .500 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 8 3.0 +1
18 11 2017-11-24 27-322 BRK POR L (-2) 0 13:52 3 6 .500 0 1 .000 1 1 1.000 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 7 3.4 -5
19 12 2017-11-26 27-324 BRK @ MEM W (+10) 0 20:44 3 9 .333 2 4 .500 0 0 0 5 5 0 0 0 2 2 8 1.6 -11
20 13 2017-11-27 27-325 BRK @ HOU L (-14) 0 28:08 3 12 .250 2 8 .250 4 4 1.000 0 6 6 2 0 0 1 2 12 6.2 -9
Rk G Date Age Tm Opp GS MP FG FGA FG% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS GmSc +/-
21 14 2017-11-29 27-327 BRK @ DAL W (+5) 0 17:03 1 6 .167 1 3 .333 0 0 0 3 3 2 0 0 2 2 3 -1.3 +2
22 15 2017-12-02 27-330 BRK ATL L (-12) 0 15:23 3 7 .429 2 5 .400 4 4 1.000 1 2 3 0 0 1 1 1 12 8.9 -10
23 16 2017-12-04 27-332 BRK @ ATL W (+20) 0 4:31 0 1 .000 0 1 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0.7 -4
24 2017-12-19 27-347 MIL CLE W (+3) Did Not Play
25 17 2017-12-22 27-350 MIL CHO W (+5) 0 10:22 2 3 .667 1 2 .500 0 0 0 3 3 2 0 0 0 0 5 6.0 +5
26 18 2017-12-23 27-351 MIL @ CHO L (-5) 0 14:59 5 9 .556 1 4 .250 0 0 0 4 4 2 0 0 0 2 11 8.5 +1
27 2017-12-26 27-354 MIL CHI L (-9) Did Not Play
28 2017-12-28 27-356 MIL MIN W (+6) Did Not Play
29 2017-12-29 27-357 MIL @ OKC W (+2) Did Not Play
30 19 2018-01-01 27-360 MIL @ TOR L (-4) 0 10:02 1 3 .333 1 2 .500 2 2 1.000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.3 +4
31 20 2018-01-03 27-362 MIL IND W (+21) 0 4:11 1 2 .500 0 1 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 -0.4 -2
32 21 2018-01-05 27-364 MIL TOR L (-19) 0 6:12 1 2 .500 1 2 .500 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 1.6 +11
33 2018-01-06 28-000 MIL @ WAS W (+7) Did Not Play
34 22 2018-01-08 28-002 MIL @ IND L (-13) 0 8:05 3 6 .500 1 3 .333 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.2 +12
35 23 2018-01-10 28-004 MIL ORL W (+7) 0 3:05 0 1 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 -2.1 -10
36 2018-01-12 28-006 MIL GSW L (-14) Did Not Play
37 24 2018-01-14 28-008 MIL @ MIA L (-18) 0 12:06 0 2 .000 0 2 .000 2 2 1.000 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 2 2 -0.6 -3
38 2018-01-15 28-009 MIL @ WAS W (+9) Did Not Play
39 2018-01-17 28-011 MIL MIA L (-5) Did Not Play
40 25 2018-01-20 28-014 MIL @ PHI L (-22) 0 5:44 0 2 .000 0 1 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 -1.8 -8
Rk G Date Age Tm Opp GS MP FG FGA FG% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS GmSc +/-
41 2018-01-22 28-016 MIL PHO W (+4) Did Not Play
42 26 2018-01-26 28-020 MIL BRK W (+25) 0 1:30 0 1 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 -0.4 +1
43 27 2018-01-28 28-022 MIL @ CHI W (+14) 0 1:42 0 2 .000 0 1 .000 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 -1.7 +1
44 28 2018-01-29 28-023 MIL PHI W (+12) 0 0:27 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 -2
45 29 2018-02-01 28-026 MIL @ MIN L (-19) 0 18:00 4 8 .500 1 4 .250 1 1 1.000 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 10 7.3 -12
46 30 2018-02-02 28-027 MIL NYK W (+2) 0 5:36 1 2 .500 0 1 .000 1 1 1.000 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 3.0 +2
47 31 2018-02-04 28-029 MIL @ BRK W (+15) 0 8:27 2 2 1.000 1 1 1.000 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 5 5.0 +2
48 32 2018-02-06 28-031 MIL @ NYK W (+14) 0 16:48 4 11 .364 3 8 .375 5 5 1.000 0 2 2 0 0 0 2 1 16 8.1 -7
49 33 2018-02-09 28-034 MIL @ MIA L (-6) 0 6:22 0 2 .000 0 1 .000 2 2 1.000 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 2.3 +6
50 34 2018-02-10 28-035 MIL @ ORL W (+7) 0 23:59 3 9 .333 1 5 .200 2 2 1.000 1 3 4 3 2 0 0 0 9 9.6 -1
51 35 2018-02-13 28-038 MIL ATL W (+5) 0 9:18 1 4 .250 0 1 .000 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 0.6 -6
52 36 2018-02-15 28-040 MIL DEN L (-11) 0 4:06 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 -2.4 -6
53 37 2018-02-23 28-048 MIL @ TOR W (+3) 0 5:02 0 2 .000 0 2 .000 2 2 1.000 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 2 0.2 -3
54 2018-02-25 28-050 MIL NOP L (-2) Did Not Play
55 38 2018-02-27 28-052 MIL WAS L (-3) 0 3:17 0 1 .000 0 1 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0.7 -4
56 39 2018-02-28 28-053 MIL @ DET L (-23) 0 26:00 3 8 .375 2 4 .500 1 2 .500 0 3 3 0 2 0 0 0 9 7.1 -18
57 40 2018-03-04 28-057 LAC BRK W (+3) 0 11:25 1 4 .250 0 1 .000 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 -0.1 -6
58 41 2018-03-06 28-059 LAC NOP L (-5) 0 3:43 1 2 .500 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.0 -2
59 2018-03-09 28-062 LAC CLE W (+14) Did Not Play
60 2018-03-10 28-063 LAC ORL W (+8) Did Not Play
Rk G Date Age Tm Opp GS MP FG FGA FG% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS GmSc +/-
61 42 2018-03-18 28-071 LAC POR L (-13) 0 2:56 0 2 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -0.7 +5
62 43 2018-03-20 28-073 LAC @ MIN L (-14) 0 20:10 5 10 .500 3 6 .500 2 2 1.000 0 2 2 1 0 0 1 1 15 9.9 +4

View the full post at Red's Army: Celtics reportedly using hardship exception on Sean Kilpatrick

 