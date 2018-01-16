Your Morning Dump… Where that was a nice vacation.

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Joel Embiid had 34 points and 11 rebounds and Philadelphia held off the cold-shooting Toronto Raptors 117-111 on Monday. ”Look at some of the things we ended up doing at the end of the game. All we really had to do was dribble it out and instead we’re playing volleyball,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said before lamenting his team’s seven fourth-quarter turnovers. ”That’s the stuff that keeps me up really, really late at night.”

AP / MSN Sports

Kerr was right for the most part as the Cavs competed better than they had in recent weeks, but the Warriors and their third-ranked defense stymied Cleveland late to win 118-108. … Despite 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists, LeBron James’ eight turnovers were devastating to the Cavs’ efforts. Even with the result they wanted and a final message sent ahead of a potential June rematch, Kerr didn’t want to extrapolate on what a January victory in bone-chilling Cleveland might mean.

USA Today

Al Horford returned to practice Monday after sitting out the session two days earlier. Despite not knowing exactly what to call his injury, the star big man did not sound overly concerned. “It’s the calf, behind the knee area, the trainers probably have a better understanding of it,” Horford said. “But it’s fine. It’s not going to hold me back.

MassLive

Tatum underwent tests after missing Saturday’s practice. He was cleared to practice two days later after the imaging showed no serious damage. “Jayson’s X-rays and MRI whatever came back looking good,” Stevens said after Monday’s practice. “I don’t know what officially he was diagnosed as but he went through most of practice today and he’ll be at least questionable, probably probable, for tomorrow.”

MassLive

So after the Celtics’ grueling December schedule, they’ve gotten healthy, and they’ve picked up ground in the standings, with both the Raptors and Cavs losing games yesterday.

In fact, the Cavs are at a point where they’re going to have to sprint to the finish line just to end the season with the second seed.

And then there’s the Raptors.

In the 80s, I was a little bit of a Nuggets fan. It was kind of hard not to be. They had some really fun players–Alex English and Lafayette Lever are almost criminally underrated–but they just never got it all figured out, and they never went anywhere in the playoffs.

The Raptors are kind of like those late 80s Nuggets teams.

And while the Cavs have been busy losing a lot of games (and the Raptors a few as well), the Celtics have been getting healthy.

Apart from the big obvious injury to Hayward, the C’s are probably about as healthy as they’ve been in perhaps a couple seasons, let alone this one.

So, welcome the Pelicans to Boston tonight, and let’s get this downhill run to the playoffs started.

Page 2: This kid needs some Celtics gear pronto

Yeah, I know John posted this on Sunday, but you know what? Danny & Brad need to get that kid some Celtics gear.

