Celtics Trade Bradley for Marcus Morris

Last offseason the Celtics traded fan-favorite Avery Bradley for Marcus Morris to make room for Gordon Hayward. By giving up Bradley the Celtics lost their best defender, but gained a good player in Morris. So far this season Morris has battled injuries causing him to miss extended time. When healthy Morris has shown his scoring abilities, which was one of the reasons the Celtics acquired him.

Photo Credit: AP Photo/ Sue Ogrocki

What Morris Brings to the Celtics

Coming into this year Morris was coming off one of his best seasons. Last year with Detroit Morris averaged 14 points and 4.6 rebounds a game. He is categorized as a stretch forward with post prescense, something the Celtics do not have other than with Al Horford. Morris can also shoot three pointers, making him even more valuable. By dealing Bradley for Morris the Celtics did lose something on defense. Morris is an upgrade offensively, and the Celtics still have Marcus Smart who is a very good defender.

Photo Credit: Matt Stone

Morris Before Boston

For the past two seasons in Detroit Morris has been used as a starter averaging thirty minutes a game. Before that in Phoenix he was used as the sixth man of the bench. For the past few years he’s been known as a prolific scorer, something the Celtics needed coming into the season. This acquisition became even more important once Hayward was lost for the season. Morris has also had success covering LeBron. That will be key for the Celtics come playoff time if they end up facing off against the Cavs.

Photo Credit: Buddy Grizzard

Performance so Far

Despite battling injuries Morris has been effective this year. In 21 games he’s averaging 11 points a game while shooting 40.7 percent from the field. Morris has started and come of the bench and has been effective in both roles. If Morris can continue to be productive then the Celtics will be very happy with the trade when looking back at it.

