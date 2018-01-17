Recap: Hero ball dooms Celtics in OT loss to Pelicans

Live by the Kyrie, die by the Kyrie.

The Celtics seven game wining streak ended tonight at the Garden with a 116-113 OT loss to the Pelicans. Supernova Kyrie lifted the Celtics out of a 10-point halftime deficit with a 16-point 3rd quarter, but horrendous shot selection and a few turnovers late by #11 ultimately cost Boston this game.

Oh yeah, Anthony Davis is a god-damn superhero. Brow dropped 45 points and 16 rebounds.

Game Flow

Boston was sloppy and disjointed from the jump. The Cs coughed up 5 TOs and committed 7 fouls in the 1st quarter. Meanwhile, Davis was red-hot (17 points, 6 rebounds). His sweet mid-range stroke reminded me of Kevin Garnett. NO led 32-25.

Marcus Morris (11 of his 12 points) kept the Celtics in this game. But Boston just kept fouling. And it’s remarkable how a load like DeMarcus Cousins can fall to the ground with very little force. Outside of Morris, the Cs didn’t have any offensive punch. They shot 37% and trailed 58-48 going into the half. Davis had outscored Boston’s starting five (25-24) at this point.

Everything changed in the 3rd quarter. Boston rattled off 4 quick 3s and this game was tied at 64. The threes kept coming. Boston hit EIGHT in the quarter. Kyrie shook off the rust and dropped 16. Watch and enjoy:

Boston led 75-72 midway through the 3rd but reverted back to some bad habits and found themselves down 87-80 going into the 4th.

Fatigue started to show for the Pelicans and they went cold (5 points over 5 minutes). Boston cranked up their effort and knotted the score at 95. A 3-pointer by Daniel Theis(!) put the Celtics up 101-96 with 3:54 remaining. Ball game, right? Wrong. Kyrie went into hero ball mode and missed 3 shots with a turnover.

But…

That’s a helluva move on Davis.

Boston led 113-112 with about 90 seconds remaining in overtime. But for some reason, Marcus Smart (16 points, 5-14 FG, -19) decided to jack up a 27-footer midway through the shot clock. It missed and Jrue Holiday made a couple of buckets to put NO up 3.

Boston had another chance to tie but hero ball reared its ugly head again:

Celtics could’ve gotten something MUCH better but Holiday got away with some contact on this shot and should say a prayer of thanks to the basketball Gods pic.twitter.com/oqoayQZZbC — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) January 17, 2018

Kyrie is a helluva player but Boston is at their best when everyone is involved.

Highlights

