Paul Pierce turns Isaiah tribute video controversy into full blown soap opera

Someone make it stop. I’m begging you.
I find it hard to believe that a 90 second video for Isaiah Thomas could infringe upon Paul Pierce’s big night. For cripes sake, the Celtics are holding the ceremony AFTER the game. And Danny Ainge echoed those sentiments earlier today.
But… if the Truth feels slighted then I have no option but to rule in his favor.
Verdict: No tribute video for IT on Feb 11th.
