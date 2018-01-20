The Celtics are looking to get a win before heading to the West Coast on a four-game road trip. For the first time this season they lost two home games in a row. No need to panic, but definitely not something fans want to see.

Loss to Pelicans

On Tuesday the Cs hosted the Pelicans after five days of rest. It was their first game since their return from London, and boy did they look sluggish. They lost 116-113 in OT, due mostly to the fact that Anthony Davis had 45 points and 16 rebounds. Boogie Cousins also contributed 19 points 15 rebounds, but what really helped them was Rondo’s return at point guard. Kyrie Irving finished with 27 points after having a decent second half. Smart contributed 16 points off of the bench but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.

Loss to 76ers

The Celtics got another taste of what it’s like to be without Kyrie Irving. He sat out with shoulder soreness just as a precaution. Although the game was winnable without him, Boston wasn’t able to sustain a good run. The 76ers took this match-up 89-80 to beat the Celtics for the first time this season. Joel Embiid put up 26 points and 16 rebounds, while T.J. McConnell had 15 points off the bench. The Celtics were out-rebounded 51-38, and we all know that when this occurs Boston doesn’t nearly stand a chance.

Getting Ready for the Magic

On Sunday the Celtics host the Magic at 1:00 pm. They are 34-12 and are still atop the East, but a win here would be great. The Cavs won their last game and so did Toronto. We don’t need them inching any closer! But that should be a problem with a struggling Magic team coming to town. Orlando has lost ten in a row and unfortunately the Celtics will try to make it eleven.

Dominance Over the West

Boston has shocked everyone this season with their dominance, especially over the top teams in the West. They’ve beaten Golden State, Houston, Minnesota, and Oklahoma City. In each match-up, they have held the teams to under 100 points! I mean, who could forget that thriller against Houston?! On their road trip they will look to take another one from Golden State and Denver. They will also be facing the Clippers and Lakers.

Don’t forget to tune in Sunday! It’s before the Patriots game so no excuses! And tune in during their west coast trip; all games are nationally televised!

