Your Morning Dump… Where Al Horford insists the Celtics are… better?

“How are we better? We’re 30-plus games in (37). We feel better as a group,” he said. “We know each other a little more. (Rookie Jayson) Tatum has more experience, our younger guys have more experience and we’re going to continue to get better. It’s a long season. . . . I felt like we had our chances there to kind of take the game (against the Wizards), and we just didn’t take it.” Irving, who has experienced his share of ups and downs through the years, including after LeBron James’ return to Cleveland, also is calling for calm. “I’m just going to make it clear, guys: I know it’s going to come with a lot of questions about the difference in our team and stuff like that. To clear it all up, we’ll be fine,” Irving said. “Things happen within the NBA season where you have to collect yourselves. As professionals, it’s our job, and I know it’s your job to ask these questions for us to fix a story about this team. It happens, and for us, as a young, developing team and as one of the leaders on the team, it’s my job to be unwavering with my approach. Preparation is still the same.

EDITORIAL WARNING – I’M FRUSTRATED AND NEED TO LET IT OUT

I understand the commentary from Al and Kyrie, I really do. It’s a long season, slow grind, young players gaining experience, blah blah blah.

But holy shit – how can you not be furious at the AWFUL losses to Miami, New York and the Christmas Day collapse to the Wizards?!?

The winning streak set some unrealistic expectations for the fan base. But is it unrealistic to expect them to play better than a bottom 5 team?

Popovich Jr. needs to push some goddamn buttons. I don’t have the answers but then again, I haven’t been dubbed a coaching savant and anointed the next great NBA coach.

Yeah that’s right, I went there.

And for the love of God can we stop with all the schedule talk?

The Celtics have had only TWO games during the season with 2+ rest days before. The team with the next fewest is New Orleans with five. The average is 7.4 games. BKN and MIL have each had ELEVEN! https://t.co/hEy5XOoQJt — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) December 27, 2017

Actually, that might be the best analysis yet that proves the league is anti-Celtics and wants LeBron in the Finals again.

Yes, I feel better.

On Page 2, the injuries aren’t going away.

The Celtics announced Tuesday that Marcus Morris will miss Wednesday’s game against the Hornets to continue his knee rehabilitation. Also, forward Jaylen Brown, who was inadvertently hit in the knee by Markieff Morris in the final minutes of Monday’s game, is listed as doubtful for Wednesday because of a sore knee, and Semi Ojeleye, who missed Monday’s game because of back soreness, is also doubtful.

Aw, crap. Did I say I was feeling better?

