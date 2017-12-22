RECAP: Boston Falls to New York for Back-to-Back Losses

The Celtics sat Jaylen Brown to rest his sore achilles during this brutal stretch of 10 games in 15 nights, and his loss was felt on both ends of the court tonight. Michael Beasley had a career night while scoring 28 of his 32 points in the second half to go along with his 12 rebounds.

Kyrie’s 32 points wasn’t enough as Boston has now lost two in a row for the first time since starting the season 0-2. Final Score, 93-102.

The Game Flow

The Celtics offense looked out of rhythm to begin this game because they were unable to force any misses and get into transition. The Knicks started the game making six of their first seven shots and Boston found themselves facing their earliest double-digit deficit of the season after a Courtney Lee trey-ball made it 13-2 with over 45 minutes of game time remaining. The Celtics were giving up offensive rebounds like it were their job tonight, and they ended up giving up 6 to the Knicks in the first quarter alone (10 OREB in the first half). Boston eventually took advantage of a Knicks drought that lasted 4 minutes until Michael Beasely finished a layup at the rim and pushed their lead back to 10 points. Despite holding the Unicorn scoreless for the first quarter, Boston trailed the Knicks 25-15 at the end of one quarter.

Let me know if this sounds familiar: the Celtics were able to hang around during the first half thanks to Kyrie Irving taking control of the game offensively. He was the only Boston player to score more than 2 points in the first quarter, and he finished the half with as many points as he had shots (14 on 6 of 14 shooting). Once again, Kyrie looked particularly potent running the 2-man game with Al Horford. After Kyrie brought the ball up one possession, he passed to Horford at the top of the key then faked towards the back door, but pulled back towards the three point arc. Horford found Kyrie as he floated away from his man and drilled the deep ball to make it a 2 point game, 40-38, late in the first half. The Knicks had gone over 5 minutes without scoring during Boston’s comeback in the second quarter, and their best player had yet to score a point in the entire game. Kristaps finished the half scoreless after going 0 for 11 from the field and it’s fair to say he must HATE playing Boston; with the likes of Horford, Baynes, Theis, or even Smart aggressively defending him every time down the floor, the Unicorn looked merely average for much of the night. Instead, New York leaned on their other big man Enes Kanter, who finished the half with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Many of his rebounds were offensive, including a last second put-back slam after he ran the court and cleaned up a Courtney Lee layup at the end of the half. The Knicks totaled 14 second chance points off of their 10 offensive rebounds at half. Aside from Kyrie, Boston was led by Horford’s 6 points and 5 rebounds as well as Smart’s 5 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists in his spot start for Jaylen Brown. Boston and New York shot an ugly 34.9% and 32.6% from the field, respectively, but the Knicks led 44-40 at halftime.

The Celtics shot an abysmal 5 of 19 from deep in the first half, but that all changed come the third quarter. Jayson Tatum opened the flood gates with a three on the first possession of the second half, and Kyrie poured it on with three more over the next three minutes. The Celtics were so hot from deep even Marcus Smart jumped in the mix – and it wasn’t at the end of the shot clock or anything! They started the second half 5 of 6 from deep but quickly cooled to shoot 50% (6 of 12) from that same point the rest of the quarter. Tatum jumped back into the action by causing havoc on the inbound pass from Jarret Jack, stealing the ball on one end, then adding another shot from deep on the other. He wasn’t finished, though; as shortly thereafter he used a Baynes screen to get Kyle O’Quinn on the switch, then sent him spinning as he drove and finished the easy 2 at the rim to put the Celtics up 66-59. The Knicks answered with a 7-0 run, then continued a familiar trend as they tied the game on a Kyle O’Quinn offensive rebound tip-slam at the end of three. The score was knotted at 68 going into the fourth.

Michael Beasley turned into an unstoppable force as the Knicks cruised towards this win. He ended up shooting 13 of 20 from the field and dropped 32 points on the Celtics tonight, the large majority of which occurred in the second half (28 – as mentioned above). Terry Rozier played great on the ball defense and Jayson Tatum continued his aggressive drives well into the fourth to give this team life, and they were given life after they successfully tapped McDermott (shouts Smart and Allen) to get the ball back down 93-99, but a missed Kyrie 3 with under a minute to go sealed the Celtics fate on this one. Final Score: 102-93, Knicks.

Notes to Know: The Knicks bench outscored the Celtics 56-20. Porzingis was held to 1 point on 11 attempts and just 5 rebounds. Kyrie had 32 points (12/27) with 3 rebounds and 4 assists. Jayson Tatum finished with 17 points on 6/10 shooting. Theis chipped in 7 off the bench on 3/8 shooting.

What the Hell Just Happened?

Sometime during the third quarter Abby came on the broadcast to tell us that Enes Kanter, the man who was currently EATING against us, was indicted just the other day and is now a wanted man in Turkey. He has a long-standing feud with the Turkish government, and President Erdogan in general, and apparently he’s now facing 4 years in jail for criticizing the president. Kanter is reportedly “not worried” about it, but… what the hell just happened?

The Hot and The Not

The obvious Knicks addition!

Hot: Michael Beasley. That was an unbelievable night, the kind of night you’d never expect out of him, and he’ll likely never forget it.

Not: Kristaps Porzingis. That was an unbelievable night, the sort of night you’d never expect out of him, and he’ll likely never forget it.

Highlights

Semi is slowly but surely improving:

Kyrie is good for at least one pretty pass per game. Here it is:

As time was running out, Tatum somehow drilled a fall-away jumper from the top of the key. Filth.