Your Morning Dump… Where, yeah, it was like that.

When Terry Rozier found Semi Ojeleye for a 3-pointer with six minutes left, the Celtics pulled even for the first time since early in the first quarter. And when Horford drilled another triple a minute later, the Celtics took their first lead of the second half. Moments after that, Kyrie Irving delivered a five-point possession — he hit a 3-pointer with a foul, missed the free throw, and somehow grabbed his own rebound to put it back. That doesn’t happen particularly often, but neither does vaulting out of an 18-point second-half deficit, on the road, against one of the NBA’s most talented teams, after an abominable opening two quarters. Defense has carried the Celtics to their long winning streak, and defense started the huge second-half comeback.

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

MassLive

Eventually the Celtics are going to come back to earth, but for now, we’re all having too much fun. The Celtics outgunned the Thunder in the second half and fourth quarter last night and left the court with their best victory of the season.

Remember when we were all concerned about how long it would take Boston to integrate all those new faces? Remember when we wrote an obituary for the season after Hayward went down in the first quarter of the first game against Cleveland?

Who knew that Boston’s rookies (especially Semi and Tatum) would be so good so quickly? Who knew how important Baynes would be? Who, frankly, expected the Celtics to be this good at rebounding?

So, yeah, I, for one, am going to kick back and enjoy this ride.

Page 2: Where Jayson applies lessons “immediately”

“One of the things that we’ve been pretty adamant on here in the last few years is you’ll play if you add value to winning,” Stevens said Friday night before a matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. “And he does a lot of things that add value to winning. Age is certainly a large discussion point with him, but he can be told something once and apply it immediately. “If he gets beat on something he rarely gets beat on it again or over and over. He makes the adjustment, he’s got a good emotional maturity about him that’s well beyond his years. And we need him. The reality is we need him and Jaylen (Brown) to be good. And if we’re going to be a good team, those guys are big, important parts of it.”

MassLive

About a hundred million years ago, nobody could believe that Ainge would be dumb enough to trade the number one pick in the draft for a protected first rounder and the pick that turned into Jayson Tatum.

We should’ve known better. I’ll probably be quoting this NBA.com article as long as it’s online:

Stevens eventually stopped less than four feet from the enormous screen – close enough so that one could watch the reflection of Tatum’s reel in the whites of his eyes – and smiled in admiration at his newest pupil. For several moments, Stevens did not say a word. He had completely cut himself off from the buzzing conversations that were taking place behind him as he stood grinning with his lips slightly ajar, occasionally nodding with approval. Finally, Stevens blinked out of his trance as the reel faded out. “OK,” he stated to no one in particular. “Here we go.”

And the day after the draft, Danny looked for all the world like a four year old who found the candy stash in the cupboard over the fridge.

Guess we know why now.

Finally: Kyrie has his own thoughts about that five point play

In case you missed it, Kyrie managed a five point play in the fourth quarter of last night’s game:

This is what he had to say about it afterward:

[embedded content]

The rest of the links:

MassLive: Paul George to injured Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward: Be prepared for the bad days

NBC Sports: Horford leads C’s to comeback win over Thunder | Irving: ‘End of the game, that’s winning time’ | Stars, studs, and duds: Irving and Horford shine in second half vs Thunder

NESN: Celtics Notes: Kyrie Irving, Al Horford Outduel Thunder’s Big Three

Boston Herald: Celtics enjoy daze of Thunder | Paul George: Gordon Hayward must prepare for good days and bad

ESPN: Irving’s big 2nd half leads Celtics past Thunder 101-94

Boston Globe: Celtics overtake star-studded Thunder | Paul George knows Gordon Hayward’s pain and is helping him through it