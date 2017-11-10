Your Morning Dump… Where it’s next man up as the Celtics go for 11 straight

There’s bad news and good news. Jayson Tatum possibly and Al Horford definitely will not play tonight against Charlotte, but it’s sounding like their injuries are less severe than feared.
Tatum left Wednesday’s win over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter after complaining of ankle soreness. The team performed X-rays at the arena, which were negative. Tatum underwent more imaging during Thursday’s day off and appears to be day-to-day.
ESPN Boston – MRI on ankle negative, but Celtics’ Jayson Tatum questionable vs. Hornets
Celtics president of basketball ops. Danny Ainge said the team will continue to take a cautious approach with Horford.
“I don’t think this is as bad of a concussion he had last year, but with concussions you have to be really cautious,” he told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Thursday. “The symptoms got a little worse over the course of a couple of days. … We’ll just take it day to day. I don’t think it’s as bad as the last one, so hopefully he’ll be back soon.”
CBS Boston – Ainge On Horford: Concussion Not As Bad As Last Year, But Celtics Taking Day To Day Approach
However long Horford and Tatum are out, their teammates plan to step up. That’s what Aron Baynes (career-high 21 points) and Marcus Morris (18 points in his first home game as a Celtic) did to lead the way over L.A. – especially on a night when Kyrie Irving shot just 7-of-21.
The Celtics have been doing well to overcome injury issues. According to Marcus Morris, who has played in just three of the C’s 12 games because of knee soreness, it’s all just part of the job.
“That’s what the league’s about,” he said. “It’s always got to be next man up. Everybody in this locker room is pros, so when you’re number gets called, you have to be ready. I think Brad (Stevens, the C’s coach) does a great job. They’ve played in games before, so it’s not the first time they got in the action. They did a great job staying ready. Like I said, it’s a lot of games. You never know what’s going to happen. Tatum came out, the next guy stepped up, and we did well.”
Herald – Celtics notebook: Jayson Tatum questionable to play but MRI negative
Not to mention, In Brad We Trust.
“That’s the best thing about having a good system and a good coach,” said Celtics center Aron Baynes, who tied his career high with 21 points to go with eight rebounds on Wednesday. “He puts us in the place where we need to be to succeed. We don’t go out there to try to take it upon ourselves. When we start playing some [isolation] ball, that’s not how we look good. When we got back to moving it, that’s when good things happened. That’s how we start having fun.
“I keep saying, and keep preaching it, but the more we live within the system the better we all look and the more fun we have. That’s a credit to Brad.”
Providence Journal – Brad Stevens praised for plugging the gaps
Related: MassLive – Jayson Tatum Injury: Boston Celtics rookie’s ankle MRI negative, questionable for Friday | CSNNE – Jayson Tatum questionable for Hornets on Friday
On Page 2: Win-streak stats are always nice
After two losses to open the season and with Gordon Hayward in the hospital, absolutely no one saw a win-streak coming, much less a double-digit run. Anyone who claims they did is lying. But we’re damn sure enjoying it.
Related: CSNNE – Lots to love about Celtics’ early season run
And, finally: We got plays, so many plays
The Rest of the Links:
Boston.com – Celtics’ TV ratings are soaring
MassLive – Devin McCourty, New England Patriots safety, is a Boston Celtics fan: ‘They play winning basketball’
View the full post at Red's Army: Your Morning Dump… Where it’s next man up as the Celtics go for 11 straight