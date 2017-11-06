Your Morning Dump… Where Defense Carries Celtics to 8th Straight Win

It was Boston’s eighth victory in a row — and second straight on the road against a team with a winning record — and it ended up being lopsided, with the lead swelling to as many as 23 points in the final quarter. Coach Brad Stevens was asked about how his team’s top-ranked defense had been so enveloping once again. The opponent’s 3-point shooters hadn’t made 3-pointers. The wins were flowing. But Stevens seemed to understand that there is danger in putting this team on a pedestal, especially now. So he gave a nod to the defense before shifting the focus to a flaw. “Guys did a really good job again of flying around and challenging shots and making it tough, switching at the right time, all that stuff,” he said. “If our offense catches up to our defense, hopefully we’ll be better. But our offense, we leave way too many points on the board.” Boston Globe

The Celtics hold the NBA’s best record after yesterdays 104-88 victory in Orlando. With upcoming games against the Hawks tonight and Lakers on Wednesday, expect the team to build upon its eight game winning streak.

They beat the Magic in an ugly, grind-it-out fashion. Neither team could generate much offense — the game was a tough watch for the majority of the evening.

Despite the sluggish energy, Boston won the game with its defense, as it has throughout this young season. They’ve now held opponents to under 90 points four times this season, a feat only accomplished four times last year.

The game featured a balanced scoring attack with six Celtics reaching double figures but nobody getting to 20 points. Marcus Smart, despite shooting 4 of 12, found ways to stuff the stat sheet, finishing with 11 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals and 1 block. He was also +32, by far the highest mark on the team

Orlando has emerged as one of the league’s early surprises, and entering Sunday’s matchup, they sat only one game behind Boston at the top of the East. Without point guards DJ Augustin or Elfrid Payton, the Magic struggled to find quality shots, and finished the game shooting 36 percent from the field. They entered the game as the league leading three-point shooting team, but Boston held them to only 21 percent.

The gap between Boston and the rest of the east should only grow by week’s end. Cleveland continues to struggle, losing 117-115 to the Hawks last night and falling to 4-6. Their early season issues have been shocking — they certainly don’t look like the powerhouse of previous years, but with LeBron James on the roster, you never know when they can flip the switch.

Boston has been able to withstand the injury of Gordon Hayward. Meanwhile, Cleveland desperately needs a spark, and they’re hoping to get it when Isaiah Thomas returns. He participated in pregame warmups on Friday night versus Washington. There are still no indications when he’ll return.

Our old friend is itching to get back on the court. Here’s what he tweeted last night:

People forget and act like I didn’t bust they favorite PGs ass all last season LOL. — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) November 6, 2017