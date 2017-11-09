Recap: Baynes Leads the Celtics to 10th Straight Win

Al Horford unexpectedly found himself suffering from concussion like symptoms this morning and was put into the NBA’s concussion protocol shortly thereafter, leaving behind a test of Brad Stevens’ creativity in matching the Lakers lengthy starting lineup in it’s wake. When asked prior to tip whether they’d miss Al more on the offensive or defensive end (where he’s currently ranked as the Leagues most efficient player) Stevens was unable to pick between the two.

The Celtics certainly felt his loss, but eventually were able to stretch their win streak to 10 games thanks in large part to a career night from the Aussie Hammer, Mr. Aron Baynes. He scored a new career high while also leading his team in points for the first time in his 6 NBA seasons as he scored 21 during the Celtics 107-96 win over the Lakers.

The Game Flow

Stevens opted to roll with a variation of his “big” lineup to start the game – Aron Baynes, Marcus Morris, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kyrie Irving. Daniel Theis would be subbed in later in the first and proved effective in protecting the rim while also answering the bell offensively with a couple of finishes at the basket. In fact, one of the highlights of Q1 came when a driving Terry Rozier missed his layup but perfectly set Theis up to then finish on a tip-slam. Tito 3 Stacks was undoubtedly heated at himself after missing the layup, but he can rest assured he made up for it as shortly thereafter he drilled a buzzer beater 3 pointer to end the quarter- AND HE TOTALLY CALLED “BANK”.

The Celtics enjoyed a 9-0 run and made nearly half of their attempts during Q1 (46%FG). The icing on the cake? They shot nearly just as well from deep after making 44% of their attempts. Stevens then ran out a new lineup in which both Baynes and Morris flashed offensively in particular. By the end of Q1 Stevens had already played multiple guys that were in college or the German League last year (Semi and Theis, for what it’s worth, both played WELL above their expectancy once again), and they were winning big 33-16.

Things didn’t work quite as smoothly during Q2 and beyond.

First off, the Lakers stopped coughing it up as much. They had an incredible 9 turnovers in Q1 and just 2 in Q2. As for the Celtics, they simply hit a wall. They had a couple of cool plays, like Smart’s no-look pass to a cutting Semi Ojeleye who finished up and under PLUS the foul (highly suggested you watch this play below). But then Semi missed the ensuing FT, and that play became a great representation of Q2 on the whole. The quarter had a lot of flash, like that play, or Marcus Smart blocking Lonzo Ball at the rim (also HIGHLY suggest watching this one- posted below), but not much substance. The Celtics initially built upon their Q1 score but then nearly blew a 21 point lead.

The Lakers’ Julius Randle entered and played 11 minutes during Q2 and in that short time managed to score 10 points, grab 7 rebounds, and dish 2 assists while nabbing a steal against our Celtics. Randle and Brandon Ingram seemed to be in the only Lakers interested in the game for much of the first half, in fact. But while one minute ESPN announcers are openly questioning the Lakers level of compete, the next minute Boston got sloppy and let LA back into the game. As a Celtics fan, you have to be used to this by now- you can never be comfortable. No lead is safe with this team simply due to Stevens’ use of experimenting with lineups when he has a big lead. This may lead to success down the road and ultimately improve the team, but that doesn’t make it any easier to watch as a fan in the moment.

The only man that could stop the bleeding tonight was.. Aron Baynes. He and Kyrie Irving, who had a quiet first half overall but still razzle dazzled the home crowd with his handles at moments, both hit a couple timely shots at the end of quarter to ensure the Celtics were ahead going into the half. They entered the locker room with a dwindling yet respectable 61-52 lead.

It was clear the Lakers had started to try. Lonzo Ball answered Marcus Smart’s earlier block with one of his own against the bulldog defender. Speaking of, it took a picture perfect round-the-world passing exercise facilitated by Kyrie to get Smart his first FG of the game (a shot from deep, of course), which occurred with 10 minutes left in Q3. Kyrie continued to dish, and Baynes continued to eat. He demonstrated beautiful footwork under the rim by scooping up rebound after rebound, particularly on the offensive end. Baynes finished the game with a new career high in 21 points and many of those can be attributed to the 5 offensive rebounds he grabbed tonight (8 total REB), including a nice tip-slam to put the team back up 8 points in Q3, then 76-68.

As for the Lakers, it was Brandon Ingram (18), Julius Randle (16), and Jordan Clarkson (18) worked as the main offensive outputs for LA tonight- though, notably, none of them cracked the 20 point mark. At one point Julius Randle finished a play at the rim plus the foul to put his team within shouting distance before heading into the final frame. It was 87-81 with the Celtics still holding on to the lead after three quarters.

The fourth quarter may have confused some people because guys like Shane Larkin and Daniel Theis were out there up until about 7 minutes left in the game. The fact was, though, Horford’s injury combined with Jayson Tatum unexpectedly leaving the game due to his ankle left Stevens with little options in terms of defensive lineups. Larkin more than held his own, as he drew a charge in the waning minutes and later stonewalled Lonzo Ball, much to TD Garden’s delight.

But the Celtics couldn’t shoot there way out of a paper bag for much of tonight. Remember those awesome Q1 numbers I shared with you? Well since then, with about 8 minutes left in the game now, the C’s had shot just 28% from the field. They only made 1 out of damn near every 4 shots they had taken since the first quarter, and now the Lakers were officially knocking on their door – 91-88.

Luckily, they have big shot Marcus Smart on their team. Again, although the team had started 4-9 from deep in Q1, they had gone just 2-16 since… until Marcus Smart hits a 3 to make it a 6 points game. The game came full circle for the Celtics as the team once again leaned on the men that were starting in place of the injured Horford, as well as their bench. Marcus Morris chipped in a timely baseline fall-away and he finished with 18. Baynes, as mentioned, scored a career high and was continually fouled down the stretch making 5 of 8 free throws overall. Semi, always a nose for the ball, tipped the ball out to Smart for an OREB with 3:30 left to go and the Celtics clinging to a small lead.

Overall it was a great team win for the Celtics. Irving scored just 19 but chipped in 6 rebounds with his 5 assists. Jaylen Brown only scored 9 points but grabbed 11 rebounds. It was a different kind of win then we may be used to seeing, but it was a win nonetheless. Now lets pray Tatum and Horford get healthy soon. Celtics win, 107-96.

The Hot and The Not

Hot: Aron Baynes! The Aussie Hammer! What a game for the man many of us (me) that would be a disappointment to fans this year! Obviously those fans (probably just me) are eating their words now and are ready to admit their mistakes (sorry guys). Baynes shot 66% from the field (8/12) and scored a new career high while leading his team in points for the first time, as well, with 21 points. He also grabbed 8 rebounds on a night the Celtics needed all they could get from their big men.

Not: Has to be Lonzo Ball. My man went 4 from 15 from the field tonight including 1 of 5 from deep. He had 9 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists, so you’ll probably hear his dad talk about how he was on track to get a triple double but… he’s got a long way to go, to say the least.

What the Hell Just Happened?!

Speaking of Mr. Ball, I would LOVE to see the look on his face when this happened to his son. This post is in honor of the ESPN executives who thought “Lonzo Wednesday” should be a thing.

Honorable Mention:

Because I wanted to make sure this was seen, this left ALL of the Lakers players wondering what the hell just happened and ALL of the Celtics fans tweeting-

Highlights

