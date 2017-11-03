Marcus Morris will play tonight

#NEBHInjuryReport: Stevens says of Morris, “He’s ready to roll. He’s been antsy to play now for a little bit.” He’ll play tonight & 1 of B2B — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 3, 2017

Marcus Morris will make his debut tonight for the Celtics, nine games into the season… oddly on the same night his brother Markieff will return for the Wizards.

He spoke about it this morning

“Very excited, man,” Morris said at Boston’s shootaround Friday morning. “This will be a good game for me to come back, anyway. I’m excited to come back.” Morris is expected to come off the bench and will be on a minutes restriction. Celtics coach Brad Stevens also noted that Morris will only play in one game of Boston’s upcoming back-to-back against the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks. “He’s ready to roll,” Stevens said. “The biggest thing is he’s been antsy to play now for a little bit. We wanted to make sure he was making appropriate strides so that when, he does come back, we make sure that he’s not going back and forth due to that knee soreness. So hopefully that can be the case.”

I’d assume he’ll need a little time to get acclimated to the system and playing with these guys at game speed, but it’s nice to have a high-quality option available for what promises to be a tough game.

As for playing time and any fears that Tatum’s minutes could suffer…

Stevens on Morris/Tatum: “We don’t care about positions…Those guys are wings for us, so we’ll ask them to play together quite a bit.” — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 3, 2017

Right now I expect Morris to come off the bench, which would mostly mean guys like Yabu and Semi might take the biggest hits right away. Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both averaging 32.3 minutes per game, so even if their minutes are scaled back by a few, getting around 30 minutes is still fine.