LOCKED ON CELTICS: Jaylen nearly perfect in rout of Kings

Jaylen Brown had a nearly perfect night on offense and then Kyrie took over (AND PLAYED HIS BUTT OFF DEFENSIVELY!!) to put the Kings away. John Karalis has that, Tito Rozier’s clutch play in the 2nd quarter (?) and one amazing statistic that shows how fun this team is.

