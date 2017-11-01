Hayward trades cast for a boot

Stevens offered a quick update as to what Hayward has been up to over the last week during his weekly interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand, which has included some film study, scouting for the team and shooting from a chair.

“He got his hard cast off and is in a boot. He won’t be weight-bearing for quite a while, but his spirits are pretty good,” Stevens said of Hayward. “He got a few shots up in a chair in each of the last few days, and it’s been fun to see him smile and know he’s excited about attacking this rehab.”

Stevens has been giving Hayward some film to study, and they picked his brain ahead of Boston’s recent matchups with the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs.