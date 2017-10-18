What a heartbreaking opening night for the Celtics and Hayward.

If you have not heard, C’s starting SF Gordon Hayward suffered, what for now they are calling a fractured ankle. This happened just 6 minutes into the new NBA season. Before the game’s end, G was being prepared to fly out to Boston.

Officials tell me Gordon Hayward is being flown via MedFlight to Boston. He will then be taken to NE Baptist Hosp in Boston. Our best to him — Blair Miller (@BlairMillerTV) October 18, 2017

Celtics dropped the 1st game to the Cavs, with a final score of 102-99.

After the freak accident, the Celtics looked out of sync all over the floor for the obvious reason. The shooting was flat, either long or short, ball was not moving well, leading to a 54-38 Cavs lead at halftime.

Marcus Smart started in place of Hayward in the second half.

Celtics came out like they wanted to win this for Hayward, with a 28-11 tear in the third quarter to take a quick lead.

One of the guys responsible for the comeback tonight, Jaylen Brown, had himself a career night. He was not going to be denied taking it to the hoop and his never-back-down attitude. He finished the night with 25 points and six rebounds.

Kyrie did his stuff in the fourth quarter but it was not enough, as LeBron put the Cavs behind his back and led them to the victory.

Jayson Tatum had a shaky start, but the rookie found his touch later on the game, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Marcus added 12 points and nine rebounds but shot 0-4 beyond the arc.

YOUNG PLAYERS TO STEP UP

I don’t want to speculate anything, or any timetable for G’s return, but assuming by the looks of it, probably out for a big portion of the season, or even, rest of the season. The young player will have to step in line. Next man up mentally. They showed it tonight and will have to continue going forward.

Celtics home opening is tomorrow when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

