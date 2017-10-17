In anticipation of opening night in Cleveland, the Red’s Army staff will make their predictions for how the 17-18 season will transpire. Yesterday, we each circled our “can’t miss” game on the calendar. Today, we conclude our prediction series with the quintessential query: Which new guy will get the biggest kick out of Gino Time? The last time the Celtics participated in an off-season facelift like this one, Kevin Garnett became Gino’s biggest endorser. Our predictions for the newest wannabe American Bandstand’er are split between two players with two very different roles on this team. Predictions below, but first, if you need a refresher:

John Karalis — Kyrie Irving

I thought about this for way too long. There’s just no one who will appreciate it like Kevin Garnett, so the bar is pretty high. I think Kyrie will probably get the most enjoyment out of it because it’s such a Celtics thing to do and he’s going to enjoy every uniquely Boston thing there is. He’ll probably give a wild, existential answer when he’s asked what he thought about seeing it for the first time. That should be fun on its own.

Mike Dynon — Kyrie Irving

Since the introductory press conference, Kyrie has made every effort to embrace Boston and the Celtics’ culture. Last week he said, “Boston, I’m driving in and (thinking), I’m really playing in a real, live sports city?” So, yeah, he’ll be out there dancing with Gino.

Ben Mark — Guerschon Yabusele

I, for one, believe The Dancing Bear will live up to his nickname.

KJ Kourafas — Kyrie Irving

Great question. I don’t think it can be any of the bench players, though, since they’ll be in the game during garbage/Gino Time. I went with Kyrie because I truly believe he’ll have a career year in Stevens’ system, and he’ll have the most fun he’s ever had while he’s at it.

Liam Green — Guerschon Yabusele

If Yabu is truly the dancing bear-prince we were promised, it should be a sight to behold. Otherwise, it’ll probably be Tatum who likes it the most, as it’s such a goofy thing.



