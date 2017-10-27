Recap: Celtics Stars Get the Job Done in Milwaukee

The Celtics have a lot of positives to glean from tonight’s win, in spite of the putrid offense that dominated much of their game. The fresh new season brings with it a lot of learning moments and tonight we learned three new things: 1) Sophomore Year Jaylen Brown is human, 2) the Celtics can hold Giannis to under 30 points, and 3) it’s possible for this team to win when their bench scores under 20 points combined, but it’s definitely not advised. The final score tonight had been 96-89, and though they led for much of the game, Celtics fans were never really able to get comfortable with a lead. Alright, let’s get into it.

The Game Flow

If you missed last week’s loss against the Bucks, let me fill you in on a little something: (you can read the recap here) Giannis Antentokounpo FEASTED on the Celtics. Head Coach Brad Stevens ensured that tonight’s game would look a lot different by doubling him whenever the Greek Freak touched the ball in the post to begin the game. Daniel Theiss also received his first start of the season due to what Stevens deemed “match-ups”, and the combination of Theiss and Horford proved to be of denying entry passes into the lane to begin the game (Giannis scored just 11 in the 1st half).

The Celtics, conversely, got to the rim with more frequency than they did shoot the 3 ball to begin the game. Kyrie Irving and Al Horford led the team early and often, but first to a quick 11-0 run that gave the Celtics a healthy lead early. The game became even more physical once the Bucks Liggins blocked Terry Rozier then proceeded to stare at him as he laid on the hardwood. This reversed a transition 3 for the Bucks, but Giannis quickly answered Liggins call to physicality with a manly-man’s drive and attempt at a dunk over Aron Baynes. That’s right, folks. Giannis picked maybe the one and only dude on the Celtics roster that could hope to stop such length (sorry Smart) due to his weight and sheer ferocity with which he defends the paint. Giannis missed the dunk and Celtics fans rejoiced, but he woke everyone on the Bucks up in the process.

Milwaukee then forced 9 straight misses from the field from the Celtics, and it became clear that the Boston squad needed a boost. The Celtics bench didn’t score a point during the first half, save for our Australian friend Mr. Baynes who chipped in 8 points. Nobody but Horford (11) or Irving (16) seemed to have it offensively this half. Jayson Tatum looked like your average “just good” rookie, notching just 6 points; hell, our golden boy Jaylen Brown had been the coldest of anyone after he went 0-8 from the field.

One last thing that became clear before we broke for the locker rooms and regrouped for the final 2 quarters, though, had been the fact that the Celtics need to improve in end-of-clock situations. Don’t get me wrong, it’s truly a joy to watch Kyrie go to work in those situations, and he even put Brogdon in the spin cycle at one point tonight thanks to his impressive abilities (video posted below). The problem arises when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands. Boston over-passed the ball until Tatum was called with the shot clock violation late in the 1st, and then gave away another crucial shot when the buzzer sounded at the end of the half. In each situation the boys seemed afraid to take the shot and instead opted to swing the ball around the arc. The Celtics nursed a 44-43 deficit into the half.

Brad Stevens must give one hell of a halftime speech, because these guys turned it on to start the 2nd half as Stevens’ teams so often do. Although the “defend Giannis at all costs” strategy took a bit of a hit when the team surrendered 11 points to him in Q3, Boston had their own big man catching fire themselves. That’s right, Mr. Al Horford turned it ALL THE WAY ON coming out from half and scored 13 of his 27 points in Q3 alone. Perhaps the most beautiful coming just before the end of the quarter after Kyrie delivered a picture perfect pass for the jumper. Despite Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier, and Jaylen Brown shooting just 2-20 from the field through 3 quarters, the Celtics carried a 72-69 lead into the final frame.

Jaylen Brown began to wake up in Q3 when he managed to string together a couple of open 3’s, it then became Marcus Smart’s turn in Q4. He emerged from his slump and made his first FG of the game in timely fashion with a 3 to put the C’s up 79-72 with just 9:21 left to go. The team began to resemble its old self again, as Marcus Smart had been laying beautiful picks on offense, and Horford was communicating with his fellow bigs on defense. In fact, the Horford-Irving connection has never looked better than it did in the final quarter of tonight’s game. Kyrie found the big man for a few 3’s including one beaut as he drove baseline, then dished it from under neath the hoop to an all alone Al at the top of the key for 3 (video posted below). Giannis did everything in his power to push this game into OT or possibly steal it away, including a couple of late 3’s that made Celtics fans give pause for just a moment, but Boston ultimately goes home a winner. Final Score: 96-89

The Hot (And Not)

Hot: Al Horford deserves it for the starters, and Aron Baynes as the bench player. Horford had an unbelievable game in which he dropped 27 points, 9 rebs, and 4 assists; while Baynes was essentially the only offensive threat off of the bench tonight and dropped 12 points of his own to go along with 7 rebounds. Perhaps Stevens will look to start the Australian more going forward.

Not: Terry Rozier was a non-factor in tonight’s game and finished with just 4 points (8 rebounds though!) in 21 minutes on 2/9 shooting. It was an off night for mostly everyone, it seemed. It just hit Tito the hardest. He’ll bounce back.

Highlights

The aforementioned beautiful baseline dish out to Horford from Irving? *Kisses Fingers*

Kyrie continues to impress with his passing ability, but he’s still got that famous iso game we all know and love him for, too… This is probably my favorite play of the night just because of how pretty it is.

Bonus Highlight: Semi Ojeleye reminding everyone that he’s an NBA-caliber defender already.

[embedded content]

Box Score