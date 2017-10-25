LOCKED ON CELTICS: Tatum & Brown shine in blowout of Knicks

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum continue their unbelievable start to the season with amazing performances in a blowout of the Knicks. Sam Packard and I discuss that and how Kyrie and Horford became willing subplots.

