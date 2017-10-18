I’m numb.

All aspirations for an exciting Celtics season came crashing down midway through the 1st quarter of tonight’s opening game in Cleveland when Gordon Hayward suffered a gruesome leg/ankle injury.

We’re not going to show you the play or Hayward’s leg. The reaction from the Cavs bench says it all.

UPDATE: TNT reported that Hayward has a fractured ankle. Here’s some early speculation on the prognosis:

That was likely a fracture-dislocation of Gordon Hayward’s ankle. I’m devastated for him. — DocFlynn (@jessdeede) October 18, 2017

Subtalar dislocations NOT always season ending but this one – this one looked bad. Fibula most likely fractured. — DocFlynn (@jessdeede) October 18, 2017

The injury brought the game, players and arena to a screeching halt:

The @celtics huddle after Gordon Hayward injury. pic.twitter.com/ODAjyEnTVY — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 18, 2017

LeBron gives Gordon Hayward some words of encouragement following his injury. pic.twitter.com/VW4HDDoP2k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2017

Here’s some reaction from across Twitter:

God bless you bro @gordonhayward ! help him thru this god! — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) October 18, 2017

Man, nothing but prayers to Gordon Hayward! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) October 18, 2017

Can’t even put into words.

Gordon Hayward.

Feeling for you man.

Absolutely gut wrenching. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 18, 2017

As always, we’ll keep you updated on Hayward’s situation.

Related

View the full post at Red's Army: Hayward’s gruesome injury sends shock waves across NBA