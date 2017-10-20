Celtics Lose, Now 0-2 on the Season

The Celtics Lost, and are now 0-2 on the season. The final score of 108-100, in favor of the Bucks, was a game where the Celtics simply could not make a run.

The NBA is an unforgiving league. Celtics came into the opening night with high expectations for this season. Now they are looking for answers, and last nigh they did not have a way to stop the Greek Freak. He finished the game with 37 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

The Celtics looked like a young, inexperienced new team. The fourth quarter opened with the Celtics up by four points, but they quickly found themselves falling behind. Giannis kept drawing fouls–leading to Jaylen Brown fouling out of the game with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists. With just under three minutes left in the game, Marcus Smart hit a three to pull the Celtics back within 5 points. Kyrie snuck under the basket for a quick two. Next possession, Giannis drew a double team, then kicked it out and found his teammate Matthew Dellavedova, who drilled a three. Kyrie came down and took a quick three, but missed, and that was it.

KYRIE INEFFICIENT PERFORMANCE

On a frustrating night, Kyrie attempted to assume a little too much of the offensive burden, missing tons of shots. The 4x All Star was 7-25, with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists.

ROZIER THE BACKUP

Rozier was Celtics best player of tonight. The second-year pro came off the bench and was both effective and efficient, with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

ROTATION

Brad was forced to go a little deeper into the bench tonight. Nader was the first sub. We saw Semi drawing defensive assignments on Giannis and Daniel Theis.

Celtics are now 0-2 in the season. They need to gather quickly, they travel to Philly Friday to take on Embiid and the entire Philadelphia process.

Find me on Twitter at @kardohoops!

Share this:

Related

View the original article on