ANTICIPATION FOR OPENING GAME DAY ENDS TRAGICALLY

The anticipation for the Celtics/Cavaliers Opening Day game rose to an all-time high. Yet no one could have predicted one of the players would suffer a horrific, and potentially season ending injury. No one was prepared to witness a devastating loss, not only against the Cavaliers, but most importantly losing Gordon Hayward.

GORDON HAYWARD SUFFERS A HORRIFIC INJURY IN OPENING DAY GAME

Gordon Hayward was just 6 minutes into the 1st quarter, when he suffered a dislocation and fracture of his left tibia. He has since undergone a successful surgery, and has begun the rehabilitation process. There has not been an estimated time for Hayward to return, and he quite possibly may be out for half, or even the full season.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT IN THE AFTERMATH OF HAYWARDS INJURY

We have to expect the same things from the Celtics that we did at the beginning of the regular NBA Season. Nothing should change except for who will replace Hayward. Coach Brad Stevens stated that Marcus Smart will move into the starting lineup, alongside Kyrie, Brown, Tatum and Horford. The Celtics have to remain focused on their goals as a team, in order for them to keep being successful this season.

KYRIE IRVING NEEDS TO STEP UP AS TEAM LEADER

This is the moment Kyrie Irving needs to step up his role as the Celtics Team leader. It may be a difficult task after losing Hayward, but if there was a time for a leader–this is that time. Irving needs to get himself, and the Celtics, to focus on team goals now more than ever. He will have to bring the Celtics versatility and chemistry they had, prior to Hayward’s absence, and regain team effort. The players may have changed, but the game remains the same. Gordon Hayward wouldn’t want it any other way.

