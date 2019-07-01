DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 15: Monte Morris (11) of the Denver Nuggets defends Trae Young (11) of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half on Thursday, November 15, 2018. The Denver Nuggets hosted the Atlanta Hawks at the Pepsi Center. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks are one of the most exciting up and coming teams in the NBA and there are a few free agents they should target. They recently traded Kent Bazemore to the Portland Trail Blazers for Evan Turner. That trade won’t go into effect until free agency officially begins on Sunday. However, there are many notable names the Hawks could target. The biggest name being Klay Thompson, should he not re-sign with the Golden State Warriors. Atlanta needs to bolster its backcourt and get a veteran around Trae Young and rookie Cam Reddish.

Bring Back The Veterans

Vince Carter and Dewayne Dedmon are both free agents. Carter is entering his final season. Coming back to Atlanta for one last shot at a championship would be crucial. Though the Hawks aren’t yet true contenders, Carter brings forth a versatile skill set that will likely have him in the Hall of Fame after his career is over. Carter wants to come back to Atlanta. It’s up to the front office to get a deal done before he signs with another team.

Dewayne Dedmon has contributed in key ways to the Hawks during his time in Atlanta. Bringing him back gives the Hawks insurance. Alongside Carter, the two stars can play pivotal roles in Atlanta’s chase to win the Southeast division for the first time in three or four years. The Hawks need to bring back the two veteran players. Atlanta doesn’t have the cap space to sign a star player. So bringing back two of their most crucial role players would be valuable. While Hawks fans want a big name signing, it is unlikely to happen this off-season.

Bringing in a Defensive Specialist

Kevon Looney became a pivotal player with the Warriors. His performance during the playoffs helped Golden State reach the NBA Finals in Kevin Durant’s absence. Could the Hawks pitch enough to get Looney? A great rebounder and defender, his skill set is what makes him such a versatile defensive player. He played alongside some of the best players in the NBA. Getting an opportunity to work with Young, Reddish and Turner could be enough to acquire Looney.

Decisions to Make

With the cap space Atlanta will have, they can sign one, if not two, of their targets. Thompson would want to get paid, obviously. But, with such a large amount of cap space, can the Hawks afford two-star players? Could they sign Thompson to a max deal? If not, sign Looney or Brogdon on a solid deal to keep them for a few years. Should they build the team around Young and Reddish and get ready for another playoff appearance? The Hawks haven’t made the playoffs in three years. It’s time for Atlanta to make moves with what money they have. Another playoff appearance could hang in the balance.

The Atlanta Hawks Free Agent Targets are some of the best players in the league. The main question is how much are the Hawks willing to spend? What can they give up for these stars? It all begins to unfold on June 30th. Buckle up Hawks fans, things are about to get interesting in the ATL.

