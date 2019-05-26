DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 02: Cam Reddish #2 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after a three-point basket against the St. John’s Red Storm during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 02, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 91-61. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Cam Reddish will be waiting to hear his name called in late June at the 2019 NBA Draft. The former Duke Blue Devils point guard is projected to be a high first-round pick. Many mock drafts have Reddish being selected sixth overall to the Atlanta Hawks. The pick would make sense for the Hawks as they could use a quality backup point guard to likely veteran Small Forward Vince Carter. This selection for Atlanta makes sense for several reasons.

The first reason this makes sense for the Hawks is the fact that Atlanta could be searching for a quality backup. A pivotal player to sit behind Vince Carter and be prepared to play when called upon is what the Hawks need. This isn’t going without saying that Reddish would see playing time with the Hawks. Carter is obviously the starting small forward, but if something were to happen, Atlanta needs a young star to rely on when things potentially go from good to bad.

Next Great Hawks Small Forward?

Reddish has the skill set to be a crucial part of a great rebuild ongoing in Atlanta. Although the Hawks have been in a “rebuild” for years, the team knows what type of talent they need to become a contender in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks have missed out on the playoffs since 2016-17. Bringing in a great skill set player like Reddish could elevate the offense a little in times of need.

Watching Reddish get his fair share at Duke in 2018-19 was wonderful. Though the spotlight was on Zion Williamson, Reddish received his fair share as a Blue Devil. The one-and-done will try and implicate his game at the next level. Playing for the Hawks could become a memorable time for Reddish. Getting to play alongside one of the greatest young stars in Trae Young would have to be memorable, right?

Clutch When It Mattered

Cam Reddish averaged 13.5 points per game for Duke. The freshman came up clutch in a few games for the Blue Devils. Even though the spotlight wasn’t necessarily on him, the small forward came up big when needed for Duke. The college basketball world knew he was likely leaving Duke after only one year. However, his transition to the NBA should be no issue for him. Reddish has the skills to contribute immediately to any team that selects him.

It all comes down to what the Hawks wish to pursue with their two first-round picks. If they trade up, they can still select Reddish. Trading up from six would not be a bad move for Atlanta. However, if they keep their 14th overall pick and trade down from six, this may not work out.

The main focus for the Hawks drafting Reddish would be whether or not they could effectively use him when needed. When Carter needs rest, put Reddish into the game and let him work. Hawks fans deserve this one-two punch of Young and rookie Reddish. State Farm Arena may come alive if this selection happens in June. Plus, who wouldn’t want to learn from one of the best to ever play the small forward position? The city of Atlanta and the franchise would embrace Reddish as the future at the small forward position. Do your thing, Hawks.

