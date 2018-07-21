PORTLAND, USA – OCTOBER 3: Phoenix Suns center Alex Len (21) dunks the ball during the preseason game against the Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., United States, on October 2, 2017. (Photo by Alex Milan Tracy/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

According to reports, the Atlanta Hawks have signed unrestricted free agent center Alex Len to a contract worth $8.5 million over two years.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports broke the news on Saturday:

Alex Len’s new deal with the Atlanta Hawks will be for two years, $8.5M, league sources said. https://t.co/AI3O0gqura — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2018

Len’s contract will take him through the end of the 2019-20 season.

Len averaged 8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game last season for the Phoenix Suns. Both his nightly points and rebounds numbers increased from the previous season. In addition, Len shot seven percentage points better from the field compared to the 2016-17 season while playing almost the same number of minutes.

The 24-year-old Len definitely improved over previous seasons, but his career averages of 7.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game suggest that he has not played like a former lottery pick.

Looking forward, Len will provide rim protection and efficient shooting in the paint as a solid role player off the bench for Atlanta. Len scored in double figures in five of his last seven games and produced a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds in his last game in a Suns uniform. The Hawks will need Len to build on the improvements he made last season and get even better in order to build on their young core next season.

Len is going into his sixth season in the league and until this point, he’s played his entire career in the Phoenix, after being drafted fifth overall by the Suns in 2013.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on