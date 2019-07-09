WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 05: Ryan Zimmerman #11 of the Washington Nationals bats against the Kansas City Royals at Nationals Park on July 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Zimmerman Drives in 1000th RBI

Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman has just become the 288th player in MLB history to drive in 1000 runs. On July 5th, Zimmerman notched his 1000th RBI when he drove a ball down the left-field line scoring Adam Eaton in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals. Zimmerman had been stuck on 999 RBI due to a lengthy stint on the injured list.

1000 RBI Club

Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, Alex Rodriguez, Cap Anson, and Albert Pujols. What do these names have in common? They are all on the list of players with over 1000 RBI. They are actually on an even more elite list — players with 2000+ RBI in their career. This list of players with 1000 plus career RBI paints a picture of a great career. It showcases a player’s ability to be consistent with runners in scoring position. Finding a way to get a ball to the right side with a runner on third base and hitting the bottom of the baseball with a runner on third and the infield in. These types of plays contribute to a career full of RBI. After today’s performance another player can be add to this elite club — Ryan Zimmerman.

Mr. National

Ryan Zimmerman has been a constant for the Washington Nationals since 2005. He is well-known in Washington for his walk-off hits and his ability to be clutch in crunch time. It is rare for players to stay with the same club for the entirety of their career, but that is exactly what Mr. Zimmerman has done. Zimmerman has also been a two-time Major League All-Star (2009, 2017) and has won the Silver Slugger Award twice (2009, 2010) during his career as a National.

“He’s literally given the best years of his life to the Nationals.” It’s been a career stalled & sidetracked by injury. But Ryan Zimmerman is still, 15 yrs later, etching his name in record books. Family & friends on the twist & turns of a quiet legacy: https://t.co/BqG0eUV27r — Brittany Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) July 7, 2019

Collegiate Career

Zimmerman was a three-year starter at the University of Virginia. In his final collegiate season, he slashed .393 with 59 RBI. More impressively, he only struck out 14 times during the course of that year. Zimmerman was named as an All-American after his performance during the 2005 season. He was drafted 4th overall in the 2005 amateur draft by the Nationals.

Minor League Journey

Zimmerman was not in the minor leagues for long. He dominated during his time with the Savannah Sand Gnats (A affiliate) and was quickly promoted to AA. His time with the Harrisburg Senators (AA affiliate) was not long either. Zimmerman got called up to the Nationals in September of 2005, where he shared the duties of third base with Vinny Castilla. Throughout that short season (20 games), Zimmerman posted a .397 batting average, 10 doubles, and 6 RBI in 58 at-bats.

Moving Forward

It is unclear how much longer Zimmerman will wear a Major League uniform, as he will be 35 in September of this year. Due to his age, it will be interesting to see how many years he has left and how many years the Nationals will give him. As of now, Zimmerman’s contract is through 2021, with a club option for 2020. His move from 3rd base to 1st base could help lengthen his career. However, it is safe to say that Zimmerman has made a positive impact in Washington, and Nationals fans will be forever grateful for the hard work and dedication that Zimmerman has put into being a National.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on