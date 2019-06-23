WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 22: Trevor Rosenthal #44 of the Washington Nationals prepares to pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Nationals Park on June 22, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

This past offseason, the Washington Nationals signed reliever Trevor Rosenthal to a one year, $7 million contract with a club option for the 2020 season that would pay out $14 million. Sunday morning, Rosenthal was sent packing as the Nats released him after his last outing. The 2020 Option has a $1 million buyout Washington will have to payout, making this a failed $8 million experiment.

The Struggles

Rosenthal underwent Tommy John Surgery in August of 2017, which forced him to miss all of last season. Two seasons ago, Rosenthal wasn’t bad. In fact, he pitched to a 3.40 ERA in 47.2 innings pitched and 14.3 K/9. Going back to 2015, he was an All-Star. He’s proven to be a reliable starter, but just couldn’t figure it out this season. Pitching to the tune of a 22.74 ERA in 2019 in 12 games pitched and 6.1 IP, the Nationals decided there wasn’t a reason to hang on to him.

Last night, Rosenthal came in to pitch the 7th inning against the Atlanta Braves with the Nationals leading 8-4. He promptly walked the first three batters of the inning and was yanked by manager Dave Martinez. Tanner Rainey was brought in to put out the fire, but walked his first batter, Dansby Swanson, allowing a run to score (charged to Rosenthal). Then, Freddie Freeman hit a bases-clearing double in the next at bat, charging Rosenthal for an additional two earned runs. Washington lost 12-9.

The Nationals recalled pitcher Austin Voth, who pitched in four games in 2018. He’s spent a lot of time bouncing around the minor leagues but should get more opportunity now. Washington is currently 37-39 and in third place (7.5 games back) in the National League East. With the season-long bullpen struggles, they should be a player for some relief help at the trade deadline.

