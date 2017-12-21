Matt Adams Signs With Nationals

As Bob Nightengale reported, among many, first baseman Matt Adams has signed with the Washington Nationals on a one year deal worth $4 million with $500,000 in various incentives. As of now, the team has not confirmed the deal.

The #Nats make great move to fortify offense, signing Matt Adams to one-year, $4 million contract with $500,000 in incentives. Deal is done. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 20, 2017

Adams’s Career Profile

Drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 22nd round with the 699th overall pick of the 2009 June Amateur Draft, Adams would wait for 3 years to make his MLB debut. In his rookie year, he played in 27 games, hitting a .244 batting average with 2 homeruns and 13 RBI. He would play his first full season in the majors the year after in 2013. In that season, Adams would hit a .284 batting average with 17 homeruns and 51 RBI. During the 2015 season, Adams would only play 60 games due to a torn quad muscle. In that shortened season, Adams would hit a .240 batting average with 5 homeruns and 24 RBI. In his 6 total years with the Cardinals, Adams hit a .271 batting average with 56 homeruns and 217 RBI. On May 20th, 2017, Adams, along with cash considerations, was traded to the Atlanta Braves. In exchange, the Cardinals acquired first baseman Juan Yepez. In his total career, Adams is hitting a .271 batting average with 75 homeruns and 275 RBI.

The Impact Of The Signing

For the Nationals, they gain some much needed depth at the first base position behind their star, Ryan Zimmerman. Last year, they had Adam Lind as their backup, but Adams could prove to be a more reliable backup, even with his health being a problem. For the Braves, they lose a quality first baseman who played for them for most of the season, and was very reliable as well. For Adams, he will go to Washington to hopefully make an impact, and help the team make it to the NLCS.

